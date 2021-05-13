Renault is already preparing the development of its new Kadjar. The SUV, vital in the coming months for the brand, will debut features of the new electric Mégane E-Tech and the basis of the new Qashqai.

Renault Kadjar 2022: last minute and new SUV data, based on the Qashqai and already without diesel.

Countdown to the market arrival of the new Renault Kadjar, an SUV that aspires to consolidate itself definitively in the top category of the market, where it has never managed to become a best-seller unlike, a segment lower, its brother Renault Captur. But technically and aesthetically highly evolved, the brand has decided to bet now with theoretically more winning cards.

Already your presentation by the end of the year, and with a view to reaching the market during the spring of 2022, the new Renault Kadjar is born from the platform of the new Nissan Qashqai and promises an evolution similar to that already expressed by the Peugeot 3008, another of its great rivals and that has taken a step forward in quality and refinement.

The new Renault Kadjar should take many features from the eVision Concept.

Renault Kadjar 2022: base of Qashqai, but away from Nissan

The second generation Renault Kadjar, already with Luca de meo at the helm of the company, he will technically bet on sharing many features with the new Qashqai, but on differentiating himself more stylistically than ever. With narrower lines, a new logo, new optics and a completely revised front and rear, the SUV will take a lot of image from the latest Renault creations and the Mégane eVision concept.

Already inside, the new Kadjar will show an even greater evolution. With a new board already in the shape of an L just like the one that will debut the new Mégane E-Tech electric, nothing will share here with the Qashqai, even being able, according to the first information, to place even the automatic transmission control behind the wheel to completely release the center console. The infotainment system will also be completely new and will include 100% digital instrumentation already.

Inside, the new Kadjar will debut the screens already announced at the Mégane E-Tech.

Renault Kadjar 2022: with steering rear axle and without diesel

Developed from CMF-C / D platform, the new Renault Kadjar promises to improve in lightness, but also in body stiffness, thus benefiting from greatly improved dynamics and steering rear axle, something that the Nissan Qashqai does not offer. Of course, the great news will already arrive in the mechanical chapter.

And it is that the first forecasts already contemplate in the Renault Kadjar the abandonment of the diesel engine, betting in exchange for gasoline and electrified mechanics. Initially, the 1.3 TCE propeller should open the offer, along with a micro-hybrid system with 12V technology. It would come along with the manual or automatic CVT, this already original from Nissan. With 140 hp, will also have 160 hp version and possibility of 4×4.

But the Renault Kadjar is also planned to include the 1.2 TCE three-cylinder engine, already with technology 48V micro-hybrid, as well as in a hybrid version conventional. It could develop up to 200 hp of power.

The launch program would also include a upcoming plug-in hybrid version, probably already taking advantage of the base and knowledge of the Mitsubishi Outlander, brand also included in the Renault / Nissan Alliance. Yes indeed, it may not reach the French SUV already until 2024, Well, apparently a new set is currently under development.