Finally, everything indicates that the new Kia Sportage 2022 will be officially released between late spring and early summer. This will be the new and expected SUV.

May 4, 2021 (11:40 CET)

Kia Sportage 2022: last minute and more data of the new SUV, which debuts in June.

Although some information pointed to its imminent premiere during the months of April or May, it finally seems that the new Kia Sportage 2022 I know will officially present in the first days of June to start its production that same month, probably already with the beginning of summer. This is indicated at least today by the TheKoreanCarBlog portal, citing company sources in South Korea.

According to all this new information, it will be then also, Summer is just into the summer, when Kia opens pre-orders on the new SUV, starting the sale probably already in the Korean market. But what exactly will the new Sportage bring us?

As you already advanced a few days ago, the new SUV will offer a very new image, already anticipated by a recreation of the YouTube channel GotcahCars. Thus unmarked in design from its previous generation, it will now also debut the brand’s new grill and logo, as well as spectacular LED optics and new lower fog lights.

Recreation of the new Kia Sportage 2022.

Developed from the platform that has already released the new Hyundai tucson, the Kia Sportage 2022 will also offer a much more advanced and modern environment, having the latest technology of the brand. Its new infotainment screens will draw attention, and the new multimedia platform Nvidia Drive which already incorporates in the Korean manufacturer all the new connected and audiovisual services, in addition to navigation and artificial intelligence.

Regarding its range, the latest information also indicates that the Kia Sportage 2022 will include an offer of the most complete, with both traditional proposals diesel and gasoline, like new electrified systems. Here the micro-hybrid variants with 48V technology, both in support of diesel and gasoline engines. Also, like the new Tucson, they should arrive conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Although the offer may vary depending on each market, the new Kia Sportage 2022 is expected both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The big surprise, already pointed out a few months ago, could also be the new variant e-Sportage, a 100% electric version of the new SUV. We just have to wait a few weeks to confirm all this information.