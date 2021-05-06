last minute and more data of the new SUV

Although its presentation was scheduled in spring, it is finally delayed to summer. We tell you the latest details of the Dacia Duster 2022, which has already been hunted in Tenerife.

May 6, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Dacia Duster 2022: last minute and more information about the new SUV, which debuts in June.

Again, semiconductors are unforgiving and are making headlines again in the automotive industry. The problems in the face of its scarcity, which affects all car manufacturers, are forcing factories and production to stop and to change many plans launch. The last one, the new Dacia Duster, an SUV that was expected to meet already this spring.

Finally, we will have to wait a little longer. Production problems have forced to delay, for the moment, its premiere for the month of June, while the The first units are scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting in the fall., because plants may need to close in summer. This is confirmed today by the main French media … while we know the first shot of the new SUV: It was through the CocheSpias portal, which has spread a photo from Tenerife on social networks.

#HUNTED | The restyling of the Dacia Duster rolling through Tenerife ➡ https://t.co/i344r74Iia pic.twitter.com/eRFpWTfyIm – CocheSpias (@CocheSpias) May 4, 2021

Dacia Duster 2022: with features of Spring and Sandero

And it seems that the ads and videos for the promotion of the new Dacia Duster 2022 are taking place these days in the Canary Islands. Although we can not see too many details of the new SUV, what do we already know that this new generation will bring?

Taking aesthetic features of the new Spring Y Sandero, the new Duster will include the new luminous signature in the shape of a “Y” of the brand, plus a new front with an oversized grille, an updated logo and a revised rear.

The Dacia Duster 2021 will also offer a slightly renewed interior

Already inside, the new Dacia Duster will bet on the introduction of a new updated infotainment system, now with new functions, more advanced software and a new touch screen design, with a matching chrome frame with the same motif as the vents. More refined, the atmosphere will improve remarkably.

Dacia Duster 2022: with new EDC7 gearbox

However, une of the great novelties of the Dacia Duster 2022 range will be the EDC 7 dual-clutch automatic transmission, now available alongside TCe gasoline engines, probably in a 130 and 150 hp version. The SUV is possibly also offered in diesel.

The new Dacia Duster is also scheduled to be marketed in Bi-fuel Eco-G version of LPG and gasoline, a variant that has been very successful in many markets and that incorporates the DGT ECO label. However, what does seem ruled out is that Renault’s E-Tech hybrid technology reaches the SUV.

The first model to debut in Dacia will be the New 7-seater crossover already announced, which will replace the Lodgy and of which we have spoken to you in the last days. You also have to remember that in the brand’s plans there is already a new larger SUV, called Bigster.