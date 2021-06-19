Last hours to get these Xiaomi products in clearance with a 15% discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This is your last chance to find Xiaomi or Xiaomi ecosystem products on sale thanks to the discount code that you can use in these eBay offers.

Xiaomi’s products are well known all over the world and in recent days they will have been more so in Spain thanks to the special offers we have found on eBay. During this week we have seen many of their products on sale thanks to a discount code that anyone can use.

That’s right, just using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO before making the payment on a series of Xiaomi products, you get a 15% discount. In this way, products such as mobiles, headphones, vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs, air purifiers and much more are much cheaper.

You can find many official Xiaomi products, but also others that usually arrive in Spain from importers in China. But there is something interesting about these eBay sales, because they have also added products from their ecosystem.

If you want to buy a Xiaomi product at a clearance price, these are your last hours because These offers end on June 20 at 11:59:59 PM PST. These are some of the best deals that are still around.

POCO X3 NFC

Get this POCO X3 for 175.95 euros

POCO X3 is still one of the most interesting cheap POCO mobiles and for a very low price. This mobile with a 6.70-inch screen, Snapdragon 732G processor optimized for games and high performance and with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is at a bargain price.

The price on eBay was already low, only 207 euros, but using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO you get a 15% discount, that is, it will cost you 175 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for only 237.15 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the latest phones launched by Xiaomi within its range of cheaper Redmi products. A round smartphone as we could already see in our analysis.

To highlight its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB of RAM; 128 GB of storage but above all its 108 megapixel camera.

The price is a real bargain because it goes from 279 euros to only 237 euros using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and included charging case. Its battery life is about five hours with each new recharge.

TWS headphones Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic They are totally wireless with a stick design, perfect for eliminating annoying cables and being able to listen to music, videos or podcast.

With good sound quality and autonomy because they last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Add the charging box and they reach up to 20 hours of playback. It has external microphones to reduce noise in calls and if you have a Xiaomi mobile it will automatically detect them when you open the box.

They only cost 15.99 euros on eBay, but using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO they will cost you 13.59 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H for only 100 euros

Not one more spring having a hard time at home with allergies. This Xiaomi air purifier will clean the air of molecules such as dust, mites and many elements down to 3 microns. Perfect if you live in a city with a lot of pollution or allergies have you having a terrible time.

It has an OLED touch screen and WiFi connection to control it with your smartphone or with virtual assistants such as Alexa or Google.

Use the code PXIAOMIJUNIO and get it for only 100 euros on eBay.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

The scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S It is a great product to move a few kilometers away in a city. As a personal transportation method it is perfect because it is light, has a long range of 25 kilometers and a powerful engine.

On eBay you can take it for 349 euros and with shipping costs totally free. Of course, remember to use the discount code PXIAOMIJUNIO to get this price.

