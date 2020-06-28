It is the first week without the alarm state in Spain and the concern about coronavirus outbreaks increases. The first weekend of the so-called ‘new normal’ It leaves us unpublished images for almost four months: full beaches and traffic jams on the main national roads.

The outbreaks of COVID-19 already exceed twenty in all of Spain, and those of greatest concern are those of Huelva and Malaga. Airports are the main source of new cases, especially that of Barajas, and the Government does not take forceful measures to try to control it.

The sprouts

In the last week there have been 1,760 new infections and 13 deaths from COVID-19, with updated data until Saturday. The intensity of the sprouts has been primed with special incidence in Aragon and Andalusia, who have registered 47 and 32 new infections, respectively. The two outbreaks that most concern the Government are located in these regions.

In this way, the populations that lead this dangerous ranking are Zaidín (Huesca), with 250 cases of contagion for COVID-19 in total. It is followed in the Malaga ranking, with 87 positives. The next position is for Lérida, with 42, followed by Bilbao, with 41. Fuerteventura is next, with another 25 infections; Valladolid, Navarra and Granada, with 21 cases all of them occupy the following positions; Cádiz and Cáceres, with 20; and Murcia, with 19, close the most outstanding positions.

Not a single locality in Madrid figures in these top positions in the contagion ranking. And that which, according to the Ministry of Health, was Madrid one of the major concerns in the de-escalation of controls. And if these cases cast doubt on the phase-passing process designed by the Executive, even more does the description by areas.

The coronavirus outbreak detected in a Castilla-Hermida building in Santander, the first in Cantabria since the state of alarm was lifted, it is under control and the situation “highly identified.” So far, more than 300 PCR tests have been carried out in adjoining buildings and shops and premises in the area, which have so far given a negative result in Covid-19.

On the other hand, the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal has detected seven new cases of coronavirus related to the epidemiological outbreak in a meat company in Rafelbunyol (Valencia), so that the confirmed positives linked to this outbreak rose to 14.

Last balance

The Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance on Saturday collects 28,341 deaths, 3 more than the day before and 13 in the last week, according to data published this Saturday by the department led by Salvador Illa. However the actual number of deaths linked to COVID-19 it amounts to 41,906 since the beginning of the health crisis, including here the total figures provided by the Community of Madrid and Catalonia based on the funeral records.

The autonomous communities have already published their updated data this Sunday, which remains as follows:

Madrid

First day in the Community of Madrid without deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced it through her official Twitter account: «Great news: Yesterday was the first day that Madrid did not record deaths by # COVID19. Together we can ensure that this nightmare does not repeat itself ».

The data from the epidemiological report published on Saturday indicated that the Community reported two unique daily deaths from coronavirus in hospitals in the region, three fewer than on Friday, and the new infections rebounded for the second consecutive day, reaching 45 infected, five more regarding the last 24 hours.

Andalusia

Andalusia registers ten outbreaks of Covid-19 coronavirus in the control or investigation phase in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 181 confirmed cases and has added 19 positives for PRC in the last 24 hours, in which there have been no deaths due to the disease, according to data released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The update of data at 10.00 this Sunday by this department accounts for a new outbreak detected in the Axarquía of Malaga with six confirmed cases. In total, six outbreaks have been registered in the investigation phase, with the study of contacts and testing, and four in the control phase, including the Lepe (Huelva) outbreak and the Almería outbreak that are now in the control from the day of this Sunday.

Basque Country

Basque Country has detected three positive cases in covid-19 in PCR tests this past Saturday, in a day in which no death has been recorded, according to data released by the Basque Department of Health.

Specifically, two cases have been confirmed by PCR in Vizcaya and one in Guipúzcoa. On the other hand, the cases detected this Saturday by a rapid test have been raised to five, a test that measures the acquired immunity or the antibodies generated by a person and may indicate a past infection.

Catalonia

The funeral homes have registered until this Sunday 12,551 deaths in Catalonia from coronaviruses, two more than in the last balance: 6,851 in a hospital or socio-sanitary center, 4,097 in residence, 795 at home, and the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information.

The communiqué of the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat with the daily balance of dead and affected part of the information of the funeral homes, which declare daily the cases of deceased with coronavirus.

So far there have been 71,366 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus confirmed by diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR): 193 more than in the previous count.

Of the total cases, 4,148 have been hospitalized in serious condition (currently 57), and hospital discharges are now 39,588.

Galicia

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Galicia has risen by two, to 310, while those cured have also increased, by 5, and stand at 10,611.

This is shown in the data updated this Sunday by the Ministry of Health, which shows that of the total of positive patients, four remain in hospitalization units –the same as this Saturday– and 306 in home follow-up –two more–, while Galician ICUs continue without COVID cases.

Cantabria

Cantabria has added in the last hours six new infections confirmed by coronavirus and the number of active cases has risen to 30.

Those diagnosed accounted for three times those registered the day before, on Saturday, a day in which Health only counted two but also confirmed an outbreak, the first in the region after raising the state of alarm, as 13 infected accumulated in four homes in a Santander building that will be quarantined for ten days.

Precisely, five of the six positives reported this Sunday correspond to these outbreaks: three detected in one apartment, one more in another home and the last one in an environment close to the property.

To them is added a sixth Covid-19 diagnosis in a person from the region that has nothing to do with the outbreak in the capital, which remains stable.