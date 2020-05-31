23:00 FRANCE | Parks and gardens opened this Saturday in France and the cafes and restaurants are preparing to receive the first customers from Tuesday from mid-March. A perfume of freedom floated on this Pentecost weekend, despite still limited travel and a gloomy economic outlook.

22:45 ITALY | Italian Vice Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio has expressed his unease on Saturday at some northern European countries that refuse to open borders and has warned that “patience has a limit” and that they will not tolerate Italy being treated “like leper colony” .

22:30 INDIA | The Indian health authorities have confirmed a record number of 7,964 new infections in the last 24 hours, which leads it to occupy the ninth most affected country in the world in cases of coronavirus, according to the latest balance collected by the Indian media.

22:23 UNITED KINGDOM | Several advisers to the Boris Johnson government warned on Saturday that it was too early to lift the containment, two days before the United Kingdom was to ease the restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

22:10 PERE ARAGONÈS| The vice president of the Generalitat and national coordinator of the ERC, Pere Aragonès, has valued this Saturday the agreement with the Government of the Republicans for abstention in the vote on Wednesday on the extension of the state of alarm: “We return to the path of dialogue” .

21:52 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands have closed this Saturday without deaths from coronavirus, with which it remains at 160 – there are no deaths since Wednesday – and with six new infections that bring the total figure to 2,354, according to the data balance of the Ministry of Health published. at 20.00 and compared to Friday.

21:45 DOCTORS | The president of the General Council of Official Medical Colleges (Cgcom), Serafín Romero, has asked political forces that the medical profession be declared risky, a request he already addressed a month ago to the ministers of Health and Labor.

21:17 PALMA DE MALLORCA | The COVID-19 Coordinating Center, which reports to the Primary Care Management of Mallorca of the Health Service, has located a family with 10 positive members in coronavirus, after another member with respiratory symptoms tested positive in the service of emergencies of the University Hospital of Son Llàtzer.

21:09 UK | The British authorities have reported this Saturday of 215 deaths from coronaviruses accounted for in the last 24 hours, with a total of 38,376 deaths in total and is already clearly on the descending part of the curve of deaths. In addition, as of Monday, professional sports can be resumed, thus opening the door to resume the calendar of the English football league.

20:50 POPE FRANCIS | The Pope has prayed the rosary from the Grotto of the Virgin of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens for the world hit by the coronavirus pandemic in a spiritual event that has been joined by 47 Catholic shrines from around the world connected live through from a big screen.

20:41 FRANCE | The French government has reported 57 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, thus keeping mortality from the new disease low in the country. In total, 18,444 deaths have been recorded.

20:21 BOLIVIA | Four of the nine Bolivian regions, including Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the most plagued by the coronavirus, confirmed this Saturday that they will extend the containment measures, contrary to the government’s decision to make the quarantine more flexible since Monday to boost the economy.

20:14 TORREJÓN | More than 21,001 residents of Torrejón de Ardoz have participated this Saturday in the second day of the massive coronavirus serological test that the City Council is deploying in the city and tests have been carried out on a total of 27,503 residents since Friday, when these tests started massive.

20:00 LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles County has received permission on Friday from the state of California to reopen restaurants and resume services at hairdressers and beauty salons, in the beginning of a new phase in the region’s efforts to revive the devastated economy in the sector of small and medium business.

19:52 MENORCA | The Balearic island has not registered any contagion of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 23 days since the last positive case was detected on Thursday, May 7.

19:45 LA RIOJA | The autonomous community of La Rioja has registered this Saturday three new infections in the last 24 hours by coronavirus in a day in which, luckily, today we do not have to regret deceased. It is the fifth consecutive day that there are no deaths from Covid-19 in our region.

19:37 IGNACIO AGUADO | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has once again insisted on his call to political groups in the Madrid Assembly to “understand each other” and seek broad consensus in the face of the coronavirus crisis, given that now “it is time to build bridges” although think “different”.

19:30 URUGUAY | The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and several members of the Government are in quarantine and will undergo a coronavirus test this Saturday after having been in contact on Monday with the territorial director of the Ministry of Social Development in Rivera, Natalia López. , who this Friday was diagnosed as positive for coronavirus.

19:18 ITALY | The Italian government has confirmed a total of 416 new cases of coronavirus across the country, one hundred fewer than on Friday and the third best historical figure since the declaration of the pandemic, but has registered a certain upturn in daily deaths, which go from 87 to 111, according to the balance provided this Saturday by Civil Protection.

19:08 ALARM STATUS | Pedro Sánchez has yielded once again to the separatists. The president has agreed with ERC the sixth extension of the state of alarm, which, unless unforeseen, will be voted on next Wednesday in Congress.

19:02 VALENCIAN COMMUNITY | The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal has confirmed three positive cases of coronavirus with PCR in the last 24 hours in the Valencian Community, has reported three deaths and has registered 127 hospital discharges since the last update on Friday.

18:55 EXTREMADURA | The autonomous community of Extremadura has notified in the last 24 hours two new contagions of coronavirus in the Health Areas of Cáceres and Navalmoral de la Mata and 165 suspicious contacts have been registered, while another 135 have been ruled out, according to the daily report. of the general direction of Public Health.

18:30 FLAMENCO TABLAO | The legendary flamenco tablao Casa Patas, which has hosted performances by ‘legends’ of this artistic genre, closes as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis and its future impact on international tourism, which accounts for 75 percent of the turnover of the establishment.

18:21 BASQUE COUNTRY | The beaches of the Basque Country have registered this Saturday a large influx of Basques who, on a summer day, with sun and high temperatures, wanted to enjoy the sandbanks on the first weekend of phase 2 of the de-escalation.

18:12 GALICIA | The Galician town councils, represented by the Galician Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (Fegamp), point out the “difficulties that COVID-19” generates for them in the “organization of elections”, so it is urgent to “work on the unresolved issues of the protocol prepared exclusively by the Xunta de Galicia ».

17:52 TOKYO | The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, has confirmed that the Japanese capital is preparing to move ahead with the relaxation of restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus starting this Monday, despite noting a certain spike in infections this week.

17:42 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | In the last twenty-four hours there have been 3 deaths from COVID-19 in Castilla-La Mancha –one less than this Friday– and 62 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed through PCR, 8 more than this Friday, according to the Government. regional.

17:34 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands have started the day on Saturday without deaths from coronavirus and with nine new positives in the last 24 hours, bringing the total accumulated figure to 2,353, according to the balance of data offered by the Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands Government at 2:00 p.m. .

17:26 ARAGÓN | The General Directorate of Public Health of the Government of Aragon has reported 9 new cases of coronavirus in the autonomous community, confirmed through PCR, which represents an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the previous day. This Friday, there have been 4 new hospital admissions, but none in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have also been no deaths and 46 epidemiological discharges have occurred.

17:17 MERKEL | German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked her compatriots on Sunday for the good sense shown during the crisis in accepting the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

17:00 IRAN | The Iranian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Saturday another 2,200 new cases of contagion by coronavirus and 57 more deceased, up to a total of 7,734 fatalities in the Islamic Republic since the declaration of the pandemic.

16:51 ASTURIAS | The Principality of Asturias has registered 18 new infections in the last 24 hours, and a new deceased due to coronavirus must also be accounted for. Even so, the number of active cases has decreased in the Principality of Asturias by 10 people. There have also been a total of 27 new registrations according to data from the Asturian Government.

16:40 EU | The EU has called on the United States to “reconsider” the decision announced by Washington to break with the World Health Organization (WHO), which it criticizes for mistakes made in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

16:30 PORTUGAL | The Government of Portugal has confirmed the appearance of 257 new coronavirus infections; most of them, 231, in the Tagus Valley and in the Lisbon metropolitan area, already become “the last bastion of the coronavirus”, in the words of the country’s Minister of Health, Marta Temido, who has also reported 13 new deceased, up to a total of 1,396 total deaths since the declaration of the epidemic.

16:21 MOROCCAN | A total of 61 adults of Moroccan nationality have formalized in writing to the National Police their refusal to be repatriated from Ceuta to their country through the “humanitarian corridors” that Spain and the Alawite Kingdom have punctually opened for a week in El Paso del Tarajal to facilitate the return of people “trapped” in the autonomous city after the closure of the borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

16:10 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid has registered a rebound of new coronavirus infections with 83 infections per day, which is 26 more than yesterday’s figure, and the deceased newspapers remain stable with eight deaths, that is, one more in relation to last 24 hours.

16:02 GYMNASTICS | The National Federation of Entrepreneurs of Sports Facilities and Gyms (FNEID) positively values ​​the measures included in the order published this Saturday in the BOE applicable to all the territories that begin phase 3 of the de-escalation next Monday.

15:53 ​​CÓRDOBA | The prince of Belgium and archduke of Austria-East, Joaquin of Belgium, was infected by coronavirus at the controversial family party held in Córdoba, which is why you encounter symptoms of Covid-19, as confirmed by the Belgian royal house.

15:44 STATUS OF ALARM | Today, for the first time since the state of alarm was decreed, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will not appear at his regular press conference. His hard core has convinced him to postpone his appearance to tomorrow Sunday, after the conference of regional presidents, given the lack of content to explain. Sánchez is still determined to ask for a sixth and last extension of the exceptional situation, until June 21, but at the moment he does not have enough support.

15:35 FERNANDO SIMÓN | A new notice reveals the management of the Pedro Sánchez Government in the coronavirus crisis. On February 24, the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, participated, by videoconference, in a meeting of the Advisory Forum of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), in which it was warned that Italy was taking drastic measures against the virus. Among those measures, as detailed Vicky Lefevre, head of Public Health of the European body, was the suspension of demonstrations, events and other acts, public or private, that could contribute to the spread of the epidemic.

15:26 SWIMMING POOLS | Pools throughout Spain, also those in phase 1, may open from this monday for individual sports use, by appointment and limiting its capacity to 30%.

15:18 GIJÓN RESIDENCE | The general director of Public Health of the Principality of Asturias, Rafael Cofiño, has referred to the appearance of a coronavirus outbreak in the nursing home El Carmen de Gijón de Gijón and explained that it was before the detection of a positive case in a worker from the residence when Sespa proceeded to an immediate intervention and decided to carry out a complete study with PCR tests in all the staff. In total, 19 cases – four workers and 15 residents – have been detected, most of them asymptomatic.

15:10 ANDALUSIA | The Vice President of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has trusted this Saturday that the Ministry of Health allows Andalusia passes entirely to phase 3 of the de-escalation from June 8, once the provinces of Granada and Malaga will already be in phase 2 from Monday along with the other six.

15:02 BALEARES | The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health and Consumption has reported this Saturday that Eight new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported (COVID-19) in the Balearic Islands, so the accumulated total is 2,076 positives reported by PCR.

14:53 PP | The PP’s general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, asked this Saturday the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, to abandon their posts for the “lousy” management economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

14:45 DISCOTECAS | The Federation of Entrepreneurs of Night Leisure (Spain at Night) has described as “incomprehensible” that disappear the opening of cocktail bars and discotheques with capacity restrictions of the order published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette on the relaxation of measures during phase 3 of the de-escalation.

14:36 ​​CASTILLA Y LEÓN | Castilla y León has registered 65 new cases of those affected by COVID-19 that they have given positive confirmed by PCR – twelve of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours and communicated according to new criteria established by the Ministry of Health -, so the number of affected in the Community amounts to 25,538, according to the data provided this Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

14:28 BALEARES | A total of 654 international passengers arrived in the Balearic Islands in the last 15 days from abroad have had to undergo the quarantine period, due to the ministerial order that came into force on May 15 and which establishes that travelers from abroad must quarantine the 14 days after arrival.

14:20 PP | The Popular Parliamentary Group has asked the Government if it plans to establish “Sometime” a “reliable” record of deaths and infected by the coronavirus, before the “continuous readjustments and changes of criteria” of the Executive.

14:12 PEDRO DUQUE | The Minister for Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, stated that “it will take many months to find out if the first COVID-1 vaccines9 work ». For this reason, he insisted, it is “important that there are many countries working at the same time to develop a vaccine.”

14:04 GARCÍA EGEA | The secretary general of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, has stated that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, “wants the judges and the Civil Guard be like the CIS of Tezanos or the RTVE of Rosa María Mateo », and has said that the PP will not tolerate it.

13:56 PHASE 3 | The order published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette allows for active and nature tourism activities for group of up to 30 people in phase 3 of de-escalation.

13:48 BASQUE COUNTRY | Basque Country has registered in the last 24 hours 5 new deaths from Covid-19, two more than the previous day, with which it has reached 1,536 deaths since the pandemic began. In addition, 7 new positive cases have been confirmed by PCR tests and 78 by rapid tests.

13:40 ARMED FORCES | Two professional associations of the Armed Forces have asked the Defense to solve the “sad deficiencies” and bet on a “social recognition” that does not consist of applause but rather a professional future for a group that society has never observed as closely as in this crisis.

13:31 PHASE 3 | The zoos, aquariums, and recreation centers Tourists may reopen to the public with a limitation of their total capacity to 50% in phase 3 of the de-escalation.

13:23 PHASE 3 | The casinos, establishments for collective gambling and games of chance, gambling halls, arcades, raffles and tombolas, specific betting shops and other premises and facilities assimilable to those of recreational activity of games and bets, may open in those territories that enter phase 3 of the de-escalation as long as they do not exceed fifty percent of the permitted capacity and, in any case, a maximum of 50 people, and hygiene and prevention measures are complied with.

13:15 CATALONIA | The funeral homes have registered until this Saturday 12,241 deaths in Catalonia from coronavirus (19 more than the day before): 6,690 in hospital or socio-sanitary center, 3,965 in residence, 778 at home, and the rest in hospitals or are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.

13:07 PHASE 3 | The activities of free time for the child and youth population They may be resumed in those territories that enter phase 3 of the de-escalation, provided that the prevention and hygiene measures are guaranteed and have a procedure for handling possible cases of COVID-19. In addition, the autonomous communities may establish additional conditions.

12:58 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals continue to lower the healthcare pressure for the Covid-19 and Saturday registered 129 admitted patientsTwo less in the last 24 hours, of which 33 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), four fewer than on Friday, a day that also recorded a drop in four patients in the ICU compared to the previous day.

12:50 CANTABRIA | Cantabria adds this Saturday three new cases of coronaviruses diagnosed by PCR test, but no deceased, bringing the total number of fatalities to 209 since last May 19.

12:43 GALICIA | The number of active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia has dropped to 749, which Supposes 23 less than this Friday, while the cured patients have increased to 9,936, which means 40 more than last day.

12:33 AFGHANISTAN | The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has confirmed this Saturday 866 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new daily record, and three deaths that bring the total number of fatalities to 249.

12:25 ADMINISTRATION | A total of 2,603 ​​public employees of the General State Administration (AGE) is in a situation of isolation by Covid-19, 62% less than a month ago and 138% less compared to the beginning of April, when this figure reached 6,165.

12:18 RUSSIA | Russian authorities have confirmed this Saturday 8,952 new coronavirus infections in one day to add more than 396,500 total cases, while the deceased already exceed 4,500 when accounting for another 181 deaths in one day, reported the operational center to fight the spread of the virus.

12:10 PHASE 3 | Outdoor terraces may be occupied up to 75% of their capacity in phase 3 of the de-escalation and the common and recreational areas of shopping centers and parks They may be opened to the public by limiting their capacity to 40%, also allowing the establishment and commercial premises located within them to be opened to 50% of their capacity.

12:03 MADRID | A total of 15 people have died in residences in the Community of Madrid from coronavirus between last Tuesday and yesterday, which increases the number of deaths to 5,987 people since the start of the pandemic, based on the data provided last night by the Ministry of Social Policy to the central government.

11:55 PHASE 3 | Weddings may be celebrated with a maximum of 150 people in outdoor spaces or 75 in closed spaces, as long as 75 percent of the enclosure capacity is not exceeded, during phase 3 of the de-escalation.

11:47 TOURISM | The Government is working on some safe corridor projects so that in the second half of June some autonomous communities, currently the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, can receive foreign tourists, possibly German and Nordic, as a previous step to open, from July 1, the borders to international tourism.

11:39 PROTEST | A citizen group created on Facebook under the name ‘Pedro Sánchez, resignation’ has promoted a protest initiative called for this Saturday, May 30 in front of different headquarters of the Civil Guard throughout Spain to show their support for the Corps and demand the resignation of Marlaska.

11:30 PHASE 3 | The museums, cultural shows and libraries they will open with a maximum capacity of 50% in the territories that enter from this Monday in phase 3 of the de-escalation towards a ‘new normality’.

11:22 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has defended the reopening of classes in June for its “therapeutic and emotional value for all students who have seen their 24-hour school year greatly altered”.

11:14 STATUS OF ALARM | The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has stated that «normatively speaking no plan b to alarm state«. “Without modifying the laws, there is no possibility today of granting the powers of coordination that a pandemic requires,” he added.

11:06 PHASE 3 | The wake may be held with a maximum of 50 people in phase 3 de-escalation if they are outdoors and 25 if they are held in closed spaces, while for burial or farewell for cremation it is restricted to 50 people, according to the ministerial order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

10:58 PHASE 3 | The government has eliminated the slots in phase 3 of the de-escalation and will allow meetings of up to a maximum of 20 people in homes and outdoors, according to this Saturday’s Official State Gazette.

10:50 CIRCOS REUNIDOS | The Circos Reunidos association will distribute a total of this weekend 25,000 masks for children in the city of Madrid with staff from the group characterized by circus professionals.

10:41 AUTOMOBILE SECTOR | The Spanish automobile sector has had a difficult week after learning of several news that have supposed a hard blow for the automotive. In addition to confirming that Nissan will stop production at its Barcelona plant, which will mean around 3,000 direct jobs, Mercedes and Ford have also been at the center of the controversy, while the concern of workers and citizens does not more than increase.

10:33 GERMANY | The number of daily coronavirus infections and deaths in Germany remains in line with the last days after confirm 738 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance published this Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:25 VITAL INCOME | The Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has mounted in practice a vote buying system with its minimum vital income with which it intends to reach 2.3 million people and 850,000 households. Both the PSOE and Podemos will try to make it profitable electorally.

10:17 BATET | The president of the Congress, the socialist Meritxell Batet, has warned that the “belligerent” and “constant disqualification” climate experienced in recent weeks in Parliament «Demoralizes, unnerves and generates tension»Therefore, he advises politicians to “lead by example” and focus on possible solutions for citizens and for the recovery of the country.

10:09 TESTIMONY | Alejandra has lost her father in a Tenerife hospital. After entering due to a heart problem, he became infected with coronavirus, which ended up causing his death. Her daughter has expressed her anger about what happened and has been critical of attention received in the hospital center and the “lack of information from the Government”, which he accuses of hiding information and having a lack of “empathy”.

10:00 ROBLES | Defense Minister Margarita Robles believes that “there is no risk of insubordination in the Civil Guard. The Civil Guard knows that it has to comply with the orders of the Government, we are in a democratic framework, of the Constitution, and there is no reason to make these considerations.

09:53 CIVIL GUARD | The current director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, disappeared in the midst of the open crisis in the dome of the Benemérita After the dismissal of Colonel Pérez de los Cobos for refusing to reveal information to the Interior about the secret judicial investigation of the 8-M, he openly admitted in 2014 that his arrival to the position of sub-delegate of the Government in Malaga was a consequence of the “quota policy” . She declared herself a feminist and claimed to be “delighted” with the definition of “quota-woman.”

09:45 TRIBUTE | Social and health organizations want the melody to sound at 13:00 hours this Saturday on Spanish balconies “I want a happy heart” in support of public services, so they encourage citizens to sing this Marisol song in the framework of the #PintoUnCorazonVerde campaign.

09:36 RENAULT | The Renault plant in Palencia becomes the first in the Spanish automobile sector to incorporate 100% of workers. On June 8, the Palencia factory of the diamond firm will open its second shift to start producing vehicles at full capacity with the reinstatement of 1,100 employees, after doing about 1,300 of the morning shift last April 29.

09:28 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported that four new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, all of them imported. The new cases, two diagnosed in Shandong, one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong, have raised the global balance of the Asian country up to 82,999 positives. In addition, the death toll stands, again, at 4,634.

09:20 CONFUSING STATISTICS | The statistical traps of the Sánchez government in accounting for the coronavirus have made it impossible to monitor the disease in Spain. A chaos that has been implanted in the national data and even in the WHO. The monitoring of the figures publicly shown by the Government It has accumulated so many methodological changes and traps that they no longer add up correctly in national statistics, nor do contagion movements coincide with the statistics collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Spain.

09:11 BRAZIL | Brazil has reached 27,878 deaths from the coronavirus and has thus surpassed Spain in number of deaths officials, making it the fifth country most affected in terms of deaths from the pandemic internationally.

09:03 PABLO IGLESIAS | The Podemos of Pablo Iglesias is determined to knock down the current Civil Guard scheme. Neither does it want their military status to survive, nor does it want them to continue as a body with a high degree of independence from their political control.

08:55 NEW YORK | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the city of the same name will begin phase one of its reopening on June 8, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

08:46 INVESTIGATION | The Subdelegation of the Government in Córdoba has opened an investigation after receiving a letter from the Junta de Andalucía where it has been reported possible irregularities committed around a meeting held in the Cordovan capital on Tuesday May 26 with up to 27 people in a private home, in which at least one person who traveled from Belgium has tested positive for COVID-19.

08:38 DAY OF THE ARMED FORCES | The King is celebrating Armed Forces Day today by holding a video conference with Spanish military personnel abroad and others who have participated in the Operation Balmis against coronavirus. The pandemic and the official mourning for those killed by COVID-19 have forced the suspension of the usual activities that are organized for this day this year.

08:30 GLOBAL BALANCE | The coronavirus pandemic has left more than 365,000 fatalities and more than 5.9 million people infected worldwide, with the United States and Brazil leading by number of infections, total and daily, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

Good Morning. First weekend with Madrid and Barcelona in phase 1 of the Government’s de-escalation plan due to the coronavirus crisis. The authorities ask for responsibility, remember the mandatory use of the masks and avoid any area that may pose a risk of crowding. On the other hand, today an Armed Forces Day is celebrated Atypical: the King will hold a videoconference with the military who have participated in Operation Balmis to fight COVID-19.