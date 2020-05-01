20:33 MELILLA | The results of the foreign minor taken in with symptoms of coronavirus, who escaped from the Comarcal Hospital of Melilla last night after undergoing the Covid-19 test, have finally given a negative result, according to data received this afternoon from the Carlos III Institute in Madrid. The minor remains unaccounted for.

20:22 applause | Citizens have again thanked this Friday with applause from their windows and balconies for the work of health personnel who fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the rest of professionals who guarantee the operation of basic services during the days of confinement.

8:15 PM THAILAND | Thailand will lift the ban on the sale of alcohol on Sunday as part of measures to ease the restrictions the government had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The deputy prime minister, Wissanu Krea Ngam, has announced this Friday that the purchase of alcohol will be allowed from Sunday but will not be authorized to drink in stores or restaurants.

19:51 ITALY | Italy has added another 269 deaths this Friday while the number of hospitalized patients continues to drop and the number of patients cured continues to rise after registering more than 207,000 infections of the new coronavirus, according to the latest data published by Civil Protection. In the last day, another 269 people have died, which puts the balance of fatalities at 28,236, while the total number of infections is now 207,428, which places Italy as the third country by number of cases and the first in the number of deceased.

19:44 PHILIPPINES | Philippine authorities have begun to loosen restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic despite the fact that the number of cases and fatalities continues to increase daily, after almost two months of decreed confinement on the most populated island in the archipelago.

19:32: WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has insisted this Friday that “all the available evidence” points to an animal origin as a source of the global coronavirus pandemic, contrary to the suspicions maintained by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, although the agency has offered to participate in the investigations “at the invitation of the Chinese government.”

19:25 CHILE | Chile has registered a record number of 1,000 infections in the last day, which puts the total number of cases due to the coronavirus pandemic above 17,000, according to data released by Health Minister Jaime Mañalich. According to the minister, as of 9:00 pm on Thursday, 985 new cases had been registered, 103 of them asymptomatic, which places the number of people confirmed with Covid-19 in the Latin American country at 17,088.

19:12 UNITED KINGDOM | The United Kingdom already has more than 177,000 confirmed cases and 27,510 deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest balance offered this Friday by the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, who highlighted that the objective of carrying out 100,000 tests in the month of April.

18:56 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, has once again asked the Government of Spain that the town councils can allocate the amortization of the debt to “reactivate” the hospitality industry and the economy in general of the cities after the coronavirus crisis “and face the social emergency »in which I find myself.

18:50 CRIMINALITY | The crime rate in Spain experienced a decrease of 73.8 percent during the past month of March, with 15 days in which the declaration of state of alarm governed, with respect to the same month of the previous year, according to data provided by the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of the Interior.

18:20 FERNÁNDEZ VARA | The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has considered “obscene” that politicians attend celebrations while “contagions and deaths” are still accumulating due to Covid-19.

18:08 PABLO CASADO | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has offered to the hoteliers who cannot open the “aid of the governments of the PP” and has shown the commitment of the party to offer “direct or credit aid” to the hoteliers so that they can carry out the Social distancing reforms that guarantee the safety and profitability of the business.

17:59 POPULAR MATCH | The PP has collected this Friday the demands of the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB) to demand that the Government agree with the food industry on the measures to be adopted in order to reactivate the economy due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

17:45 INDIA | The Government of India has confirmed this Friday that the confinement order will not expire on May 4, but will remain in force for two more weeks, although in this new phase color distinctions will be established depending on the level of expansion of coronaviruses in the different districts .

17:31 EXTREMADURA | Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Extremadura has registered a total of 317 elderly people who died with positive PCR, while the possible figure is 90 and the accumulated discharges reach 429. Likewise, the community has 51 nursing homes with confirmed cases of coronavirus, a figure that has not increased compared to the past few days, which is “good news”.

17:20 PERU |Peru has already exceeded the threshold of 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, after adding more than 100 deaths in a single day, while infections are now close to 37,000, according to the latest balance offered by the country’s Ministry of Health, one of the most affected in Latin America.

17:00 RUSSIA | Almost 8,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Russia in the last 24 hours, an unprecedented number that raises the provisional balance of infected above 114,000, while more than 1,000 people have already lost their lives.

16:47 MEXICO | The projections of the experts predict that Mexico will reach the peak of the coronavirus pandemic next May 6, as reported this Friday by the Undersecretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, after which a decline in infections, but only if the indication to stay at home is fulfilled, as well as the recommendation to keep your distance.

16:44 IFEMA HOSPITAL | The temporary hospital of Ifema has enabled 1,300 beds and 16 posts in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that could have been expanded to 5,500 beds, according to data provided this Friday by the Community of Madrid In just 28 hours, the fairgrounds of Ifema adapted to become one more hospital in the Community of Madrid and be able to receive the first patients.

16:10 ALERT OF FALSE NEGATIVES IN TEST PCR | Experts from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc) have warned that false negatives by PCR can reach 30% in patients hospitalized for coronavirus, so the clinical decision cannot be limited to the result of this technique.

16:00 DEMONSTRATION BY CAR IN ZARAGOZA | Thirty citizens at the wheel have traveled the streets of Zaragoza in a caravan to demonstrate on this May Day, Labor Day, a holiday in which this protest has been the only exception to judicial refusals to authorize the traditional protests by the state of alarm.

The “caravan-demonstration”, organized by the Intersindical de Aragón, was authorized this Thursday by the Superior Court of Justice of Aragón (TSJA), which revoked the administrative ban that the Government Delegation had issued for security reasons “in the context of serious health crisis ».

15:50 PORTUGAL | The Portuguese authorities have raised the provisional number of people killed by COVID-19, the disease derived from the new coronavirus, above 1 thousand after updating the count with 18 additional victims in 24 hours.

Specifically, the Portuguese Ministry of Health has registered 1,007 deaths linked to the pandemic, which has already left 25,351 positives, 306 more than on Thursday’s balance. 86 percent of those infected undergo home treatment, while 892 people are admitted to hospitals.

15:40 TEST OF THE VACCINE | Researchers from the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB), of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), will begin preclinical tests on animals next week once they have already obtained a candidate for a coronavirus vaccine, as reported by the Ministry of Science .

The group led by Mariano Esteban along with Juan García Arriaza is developing a vaccine based on a modification of the virus used in the eradication of smallpox in the 1970s.

Specifically, they use a “highly attenuated” strain of the Vaccinia virus (MVA), from the smallpox virus family, as a viral vector to insert genes from the new coronavirus that can induce “a good immune response against SARS-CoV-2 ».

15:30 CIVIL GUARD | The General Director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, has said that there are 1,011 agents infected with the coronavirus and another 806 isolated for prevention.

They are data that he has offered this Friday in the extraordinary plenary session of the Council of the Civil Guard, electronically, which has started with a minute of silence for the eight agents killed by the virus and the other two agents who have lost their lives for others. reasons during this health crisis.

15:15 THEY BELIEVE THAT THE SEROLOGICAL STUDY IS A BULO | The Department of Health has already started the surveys for the serological study, which will allow us to have a more realistic view of the impact of the coronavirus on society and thus be able to better cope with it in the future. However, a situation is taking place that may hinder the conduct of this seroprevalence study because some of the people who are being called believe that it is a hoax, as indicated by the Government of Aragon.

15:00 VOX CRITICIZES THE IFEMA ACT | The Vox spokesperson at the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, has assured that the closing ceremony of the Ifema hospital for patients with coronavirus has launched a “wrong image” and a “false optimism” because the health crisis will last for months and “many Spaniards” are “dying” in the residences.

14:45 GIJÓN | The City Council of Gijón has confirmed this Friday that it has decided to “relax” the ministerial order on the conditions under which non-professional physical activity can be carried out outdoors during the health crisis caused by COVID-19. In this way, he has decided to allow surfers to use their car, as long as they do not leave the municipality.

14:30 SEVILLA CATHEDRAL | In the context of the gradual lifting of the restrictions of the state of alarm implemented to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Cabildo of the Cathedral of Seville has reported this Friday that as of May 11, following the regulations and provisions in force by the authorities, will resume its activity of cults with the corresponding precautions.

14:15 PUBLIC TRANSPORT – MADRID | The demand for public transport in the Community of Madrid has recovered this week the same figures as at the start of the health alert, according to data from the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium.

Specifically, yesterday 612,599 trips were registered in the Community of Madrid’s public transport network, which is the highest demand figure on a working day since March 20. All in all, this figure reflects a drop of 89.2 percent compared to the same day in 2019, with 5 million fewer trips.

14:00 DETAINED FOR FALSE THEFT OF MASKS | The National Police have arrested two people in San Juan de Aznalfarache (Seville) for their alleged participation in the crimes of simulation of crime and fraud, after falsely reporting the theft of 350,000 masks that they had previously sold for 140,000 euros.

13:50 COST OF THE PANDEMIC | The Government estimates that the decisions it has taken in the health, social, labor, economic and tax fields to alleviate the effect of the Covid-19 crisis will have a total impact of 139,000 million euros, and that the measures adopted through royal decrees imply a direct increase in spending of 28,400 million and a decrease in income of 6,119 million.

13:40 CLOSURE OF THE IFEMA HOSPITAL | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said this Friday, during the closing ceremony of the temporary hospital of Ifema, that she hopes not to reactivate it since the Madrid Health Service “is reinventing itself to have its own showcase in autumn and winter” to fight a possible rebound of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the Puerta de Alcalá, El Escorial or on May 2, Ifema is one more symbol of Madrid. It has worked because it has had all the material and human means. Ifema is the hospital of the hospitals and it has been possible because the medical teams have been thanks to the rest of the hospitals. Thanks to the public hospitals, the best in the world, and a system of private hospitals that has also given resources so that together we could triple the ICUs and fight for life as we have done in Madrid, “he said.

13:30 CASADO OFFERS THE PP’S HELP TO THE HOSTELEROS | The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has offered to the hoteliers who cannot open the “aid of the governments of the PP” and has shown the commitment of the party to offer “direct or credit aid” to the hoteliers so that they can carry out the Social distancing reforms that guarantee the safety and profitability of the business.

13:20 NEW RECORD OF TV CONSUMPTION | The month of April, the first full period of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, has set a new historical monthly record for television consumption in Spain, according to the ‘Monthly Analysis of the Behavior of the TV Audience’ of Barlovento Comunicación.

The study indicates that the totalized consumption for the month of April has stood at 5 hours and two minutes per person per day -an average of minutes over the total in the universe of Spain, which also weighs those who have not seen a minute of television-, 69 minutes more than the month of April last year.

13:10 TORRA APPEALS TO «SELF-RESPONSIBILITY» | The Government has asked citizens to act with “self-responsibility” in the face of the difficulty of controlling outings for walks or sports, and has insisted on the need to wash their hands, wear masks and keep their distance so as not to create a new “space of spread »of the coronavirus.

13:00 CHINA REopens THE GREAT WALL | The Asian giant, which this Friday has confirmed only twelve cases of coronaviruses in the entire country, six of them imported, has already authorized the reopening of parks and museums, although in a limited way, with reservations through the Internet and limited capacity.

Among the enclaves that have reopened this Friday are the Forbidden City in Beijing, which will only allow 5,000 visitors a day instead of the usual 80,000, as well as the Chinese Wall. Urban parks have reduced their capacity to 30 percent after installing temperature detectors at the entrance, according to DPA.

12:50 BOLSONARO WILL HAVE TO REVEAL IF IT IS CONTAGED | A federal judge in Sao Paulo has ordered the president, Jair Bolsonaro, to hand over the results of the two coronavirus tests to which he was subjected and in which the president allegedly tested negative, after admitting a newspaper request.

Judge Ana Lúcia Petri has rejected the Government’s arguments and has ordered the delivery of the evidence within 48 hours, under penalty of a fine of 5,000 reais (about 830 euros) for each day of delay. The newspaper Estado O Estado de Sao Paulo ’alleges that there is a“ public interest ”in these documents.

12:40 VETERINARIES OFFER THEIR LABORATORIES | The State Federation of Veterinary Trade Unions (FESVET) has urged the Ministry of Health to accredit all laboratories that meet the necessary requirements so that they can carry out as many tests as possible to diagnose the coronavirus.

12:30 BOAT OWNERS | Next Monday, May 4, owners will be allowed to access their boats to perform security and maintenance tasks and from May 11 they will be able to sail in small groups, with the maximum possible hygiene measures and with certain geographical limitations. .

The Spanish Federation of Associations of Sports and Tourist Ports (FEAPDT) stated in a statement that only one person can access the boat, following the protocols established by each marina, and provided that the boat is moored in the same municipal term as in the one that resides the owner.

12:20 FURTIVE FISHERMAN | The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the services aimed at fighting against illegal fishing, has carried out an investigation that has resulted in the location ‘in fraganti’ of an experienced diver with 16 kilos of octopus caught in a manner illicit in Aguilas waters.

12:10 MADRID | The Community of Madrid has registered a total of 8,222 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which represents 33.1 percent of the national total and a decrease in daily deaths with 46 more during the last 24 hours, the data lowest since March 19.

12:00 SPAIN | By autonomous community, Madrid continues to be the region that has registered the most deaths so far, with 8,222 deaths from coronavirus, followed by Catalonia, 5,061; Castilla-La Mancha, 2,498; Castilla y León, 1,770; Basque Country, 1,312; Valencian Community, 1,245; Andalusia 1,238; Aragon 749; Galicia, 555; Navarra, 458; Extremadura, 451; Asturias 273; La Rioja, 333; Baleares, 193; Cantabria, 192; Canary Islands, 136; Murcia, 132; Ceuta, 4; and Melilla, 2.

11:50 ACADEMY OF HISTORY | The King had a telephone conversation this Friday with the director of the Royal Academy of History (RAH), Carmen Iglesias, who has informed him of the increase in consultations on the website of this institution during the state of alarm as a result of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The conversation of the King and Churches, who was a professor of Felipe VI, is part of the contacts that the Head of State is maintaining with representatives of all areas of society to directly know their situation in the face of the repercussions of COVID-19 .

11:40 CIVIL GUARD | The Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC) has denounced that “large number of agents” on sick leave due to COVID-19 symptoms or being in quarantine for contacting those infected have been discharged by telephone by health personnel from the body or the Service of Health of Castilla-La Mancha.

11:30 THE SCIENTIFIC ALERT | The immunologist Margarita del Val believes that social distancing is still fundamental and warns: “Let no one think that this is the end of the pandemic and we will see if it returns in the autumn”; if care is not taken a second wave of COVID-19 “may return immediately.”

Del Val carries out his research work at the Severo Ochoa Center for Molecular Biology and also coordinates the multidisciplinary Global Health platform of the Higher Council for Scientific Research, which groups 150 teams.

11:25 SPAIN | According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, a total of 215,216 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country by PCR, 1,175 more positive in one day.

In addition, a total of 114,678 people have been cured so far, 2,628 more in the last 24 hours.

11:20 SPAIN | Deaths from coronavirus in Spain have registered a slight increase since yesterday, with 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 more than on Thursday, bringing the death from Covid-19 to 24,824.

11:10 ARRIMATED BLAME THE GOVERNMENT FOR ITS “BAD MANAGEMENT” | The President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has linked the high number of deaths in Spain due to the coronavirus and the sharp fall in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the “mismanagement” that, in her opinion, the Government is making of this crisis, mainly because he believes that the population should have been confined before March 14.

“I understand the difficulty of planning such a thing, it is an unprecedented crisis, but the government has been late, has hidden information, has not prepared by collecting PPE (elements of individual protection) and testing,” he said this Friday in an interview on RNE.

11:00 CHURCHES ALSO CELEBRATES MAY 1 ON TWITTER | The vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, has pointed out that the International Workers’ Day, which is celebrated this Friday, May 1, is a day “to remember the struggles for labor rights.”

“It is a day to remember the struggles for labor rights and the brave and supportive people who carried them out,” said the leader of Unidas Podemos on his Twitter account.

It is a day to remember the struggles for labor rights and the brave and caring people who carried them out. To applaud those who continue to strive to defend and expand those rights. To reaffirm our commitment to be by your side. # 1 deMayo pic.twitter.com/QCaMOgG15a – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) May 1, 2020

10:50 SÁNCHEZ TUITEA ABOUT MAY 1 | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, affirmed this Friday the current crisis, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, “cannot be the excuse for more precariousness and inequality”.

“The Government’s commitment is clear: we will dedicate all efforts and resources to defend employment and protect the rights of workers, so that no one is left behind,” said the President of the Executive in a comment published on his Twitter account. .

This crisis cannot again be the excuse for more precariousness and inequality. The Government’s commitment is clear: we will dedicate all efforts and resources to defend employment and protect the rights of workers, so that no one is left behind. # 1May – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 1, 2020

10:45 RECORD OF CONTACTS IN RUSSIA | Almost 8,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Russia in the last 24 hours, an unprecedented number that raises the provisional balance of infected above 114,000, while more than 1,000 people have already lost their lives.

The national center that coordinates the fight against the coronavirus in Russia has recorded in a single day 7,933 positives, most of them in the city of Moscow (3,561) and in the province of the same name (797). Saint Petersburg, the country’s second largest city, has logged at least 349 in one day.

10:37 THE PP WILL ASK ABOUT HIS ABSENCE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will reappear in the Senate for a control session to the Executive on Tuesday, the first one he has attended since the declaration of the state of alarm, in which he must answer three questions from the opposition on different aspects of the COVID-19 crisis.

10:35 SÁNCHEZ REAPPEARS IN THE SENATE | The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will reappear in the Senate for a session of control to the Executive on Tuesday, the first he has attended since the declaration of the state of alarm, in which he must answer three questions from the opposition on different aspects of the COVID-19 crisis .

10:25 WE CAN NEGOTIATE ABOUT PRISONERS | “It is a debate that we have transferred to the heart of the Government, which has different edges, difficulties and approaches, but which is on the table,” Asens explained in an interview to Europa Press the leader of Unidas Podemos and leader of En Comú, in the one that has recognized that “May have a collateral effect” with Catalan independence prisoners serving sentence for 1-O, but also with others like Jordi Pujol’s son, others convicted of corruption and even Iñaki Urdangarin.

10:20 WE CAN NEGOTIATE ABOUT PRISONERS | The president of the parliamentary group of Unidas Podemos-En Comú-Galicia En Común, Jaume Asens, has announced that his organization is working so that the Government allows by law decree that all third or second degree prisoners who have permission to leave the jail remain confined to their homes and do not have to return to prison while the coronavirus health crisis lasts, with the aim of preserving the health of the rest of the inmates and avoiding contagion.

10:15 FORBIDDEN USE THE CAR TO GO SPORTS | The Ministry of Health prohibits the use of «motorized vehicle or public transport» to travel to roads or spaces for public use in order to practice non-professional physical activity outdoors during the duration of the state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic .

This is established by the department that Salvador Illa directs in Order SND / 380/2020, of April 30, on the conditions in which non-professional physical activity can be carried out outdoors during the health crisis caused by COVID- 19, published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

10:10 GERMANY | More than 160,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Germany, according to a new balance that brings the provisional death toll from this pandemic to almost 6,500, which now exceeds three million contagion worldwide.

Specifically, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases in Germany, some 160,700 people have tested positive, 1,639 more than on Thursday. The death toll has risen to 6,481, 193 more.

10:00 RETURN TO THE CLASSROOMS IN MADRID | The vice president of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has been in favor of students from the region taking up the course without waiting for September, both to be able to recap the course and prepare exams and to help families who in the coming days will have to return to work.

9:50 ALMEIDA CONGRATULATES THE LONGEST WOMAN IN MADRID | Inocencia Zofío, the oldest woman in the capital, will be 110 years old tomorrow May 1 and to celebrate her grandson, a firefighter from the Madrid City Council, has gone to the old woman’s home along with the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and colleagues profession to surprise him.

The mayor has sung Inocencia’s happy birthday with a megaphone and commented that she and all the elderly in Madrid are “an honor” for the capital.

9:40 BOE – DESCALADA | The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes the order that establishes the conditions in which people over the age of 14 can walk and do individual sport without contact from Saturday, once a day and without a time limit, but respecting some schedules and keeping the safety distance.

9:30 JAPAN – YAKUZA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in Wuhan has caused a health crisis in Japan in which different groups of the ‘yakuza’, the Japanese mafia, are trying to clean up their image by performing altruistic tasks such as the free distribution of supplies while other organized criminal groups less Veterans try to take advantage of the situation by selling sanitary materials.

9:20 AM IFEMA HOSPITAL CLOSES | After closing Hall 7 in a first phase of withdrawal, it is now the turn of 9, which has welcomed the last patients referred for care. However, other facets of the enclosure will continue to be active, such as its logistics center, which distributes medical supplies to hospitals and residential centers.

9:15 AM IFEMA HOSPITAL CLOSES | The field hospital of Ifema will close this Friday, May 1, with a solemn act in which the health workers will be honored and after having exceeded the 4,000 patients attended during their activity, which has allowed the relief of care pressure at the peak of the pandemic to the rest of the hospital care network.

9:10 FRANCE | The French health authorities have reported this Thursday that there have been another 289 deaths from the coronavirus in the last day, which represents a sharp drop in the number of daily deaths.

The General Director of Health, Jérome Salomon, highlighted during a press conference that of the number of deaths, which now stands at 24,376 since the start of the pandemic, 15,244 have died in hospitals, while another 9,132 have died in nursing homes. seniors.

9:00 MAY 1 ‘VIRTUAL’ | COO and UGT celebrate this Workers’ Day in an “atypical and different” way from other of the days of celebration of May 1 of other years, since it will be a day of vindication that will take place on social networks due to the coronavirus crisis and therefore, without the presence of protesters on the streets of Spain.

8:50 PROTECTIVE ANTIBODIES | The Group of experts Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC) for the analysis of the microbiological diagnosis of Covid-19 exposes in a document that, after knowing the first studies carried out on patients, “there is scientific evidence to think that a large number of patients with Covid-19 develop protective antibodies, “specifically they point out that it could be approximately 70 percent.

8:40 USA | The United States is by far the most affected country out of the 187 in which cases of COVID-19, the virus-associated disease that originated in 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have already been detected. Spain is in second place, with more than 213,000 infections and about 24,500 deaths, ahead of Italy -205,000 infected and 28,000 dead.

8:35 PANDEMIC | More than 3.2 million people worldwide have been infected with the new coronavirus, a pandemic that already accumulates more than 233,000 deaths and has its main epicenter in the United States, with a daily rate of growth of cases of around 30,000 .

8:30 THE COMPLAINT OF THE FAMILIES | Family associations have branded as “error” and “inconsiderate” towards Spanish families the Government’s decision to limit the children’s departure times to the 12.00 to 19.00 hours band, within the framework of the de-escalation plan in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 because, as they specify, “it is totally against conciliation.”

The Family Forum believes that it is “a disregard” for Spanish families that the Government restrict the walk of children up to 14 years old to a time slot that “is totally against conciliation” and that also coincides in part with the schedule escolar que los menores siguen realizando desde casa.