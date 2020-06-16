10:38 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has branded as “Madrid” phobia “unfair” after the coronavirus and he recalled that the capital is a region that has never distinguished “by origin.” In an interview in ‘Cope’, he maintained that he deeply “hurts” this issue, that “in some cases it comes from leaders who are concerned that there is no contagion”, but he defended that the people of Madrid “have made a great effort and they have behaved like true heroes staying at home ».

10:30 CUTS IN HEALTH | One of the main socialist proclamations against the Junta de Andalucía of Juanma Moreno resides in the supposed cuts in health that the new Andalusian Government would have made. However, the reality says the opposite, since the current Board already has increased by almost 2,000 million euros the items in healthcare in their budgets, exceeding 11,000 million.

10:23 INSTITUTES | The Institutes of Secondary Education of the Community of Madrid can open from this Tuesday to offer voluntary classes of reinforcement to the 2nd Bachillerato students They will take the tests for the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU) on July 6, 7, 8 and 9.

10:15 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany nine fatalities and 378 cases, a slight increase compared to the four deceased and the 192 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Monday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:07 FERNÁNDEZ VARA | The Interior Ministry does fine former “popular” President Mariano Rajoy. But not to the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara. And the distinction occurs despite both sidestepping the confinement of the alarm state. And it is that Interior refuses to report Vara for leaving in full restriction of movements in the hardest phase of the coronavirus. Just the same for what he fined Rajoy.

10:00 NEW ZEALAND | New Zealand confirmed the existence on Tuesday of two cases of coronavirus in the country, both imported, registered eight days after the last active case was considered recovered.

09:52 GLOVO AND VISA | Visa has announced a collaboration with the Glovo platform to help the small spanish business, one of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis, in its process of reopening establishments after the period of confinement.

09:45 BALEARES | The Government of the Balearic Islands –of PSOE, Podemos and Més- endorses a guide for hospital care for patients in nursing homes, in the coronavirus pandemic, which measures the «fragility» of the elderly as a criterion for hospital referral. The protocol, ‘Practical recommendations for ethical and clinical decision-making in the residential environment in the context of the Covid-19 crisis’, Is promoted by the Catalan university of Vic, with the support of various health colleges and professional societies in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

09:36 GUATEMALA | The Minister of Health of Guatemala, Hugo Monroy, has communicated this Monday that they have registered a total of 427 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so the country’s overall balance has risen to 10,272 positives.

09:28 TC | The Constitutional Court (TC) resumes its face-to-face activity this Tuesday with a plenary session full of issues, including the foreseeable rejection of the challenges presented both by the ex-vice-president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras and by ex-counselor Raül Romeva and the ex-president of Parlament Carme Forcadell, convicted of sedition in the causa procés ’cause, against the members of this body.

09:20 ECONOMIC POLICY | The Spanish Business Summit held this Monday has revealed the chasm between the proposals of the businessmen and those of Pedro Sánchez. On the first day, some of the most relevant businessmen in the country took part, such as the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, or the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla. speeches from all participants They have been full of allusions to the Prime Minister and the measures they are asking the Executive to face the “tough economic situation” that will follow the health crisis.

09:11 MEXICO | Mexican health authorities have reported this Monday that the country has already exceeded 150,000 cases of coronavirus, since it has registered more than 3,000 in the last 24 hours.

09:03 PP | The PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, will take advantage of the presence on Tuesday of the Prime Minister in plenary session of the Upper House so that give your opinion on the ‘popular’ initiative to create in the Senate a commission on the economic and social recovery of the country after the coronavirus crisis, which can provide an autonomous point of view.

08:55 INVESTMENT | The social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has finished sinking the economy with the coronavirus. But, you can not even say that the disease has been the only cause, because the truth is that great economic powers vetoed the government of the PSOE and Podemos before the Covid-19 began: gross foreign investment in Spain sank by the end of 2019 in half and countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourg or Singapore moved to Spain at the country level with no attractiveness .

08:46 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has informed this Monday of an increase of 20,647 new cases of COVID-19, so that the country already has 888,271 counted positives, while the number of deceased has risen to 43,959, after the 627 registered in the last 24 hours.

08:39 COUNCIL OF MINISTERS | The Council of Ministers will approve at its meeting on Tuesday the distribution of 16,000 million euros among the Non-reimbursable Autonomous Communities and destined to help them overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus, with a first fund of 9,000 million dedicated to cover healthcare expenses.

08:30 8-M | The Government has acknowledged through a written response from June 1 in the Congress of Deputies that it knew the report of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) that, six days before 8-M, advised “Avoid mass concentrations”.

08:24 ECUADOR | The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health has communicated this Monday that 46,751 people have been infected of coronaviruses in the Latin American country and has registered a total of 3,896 deaths as a result of the disease.

08:17 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has already left more than eight million infected people and about 437,000 fatalities worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

08:08 FERNANDO SIMÓN | Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health, will be investigated by judge Mónica Aguirre for a crime of reckless recklessness. And the complaint, to which OKDIARIO has had access, incorporates a key document that corners it: it is a report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) of the EU dated March 2 and where the director of the CCAES was warned that “attendance at mass meetings” should be avoided – as can be read today in the document reproduced by this newspaper.

07:59 CANARY ISLANDS | The Government of Pedro Sánchez and the Executive of the Canary Islands have begun to negotiate the possibility of implementing checkpoints at ports and airports of the islands that would open the door, even, to test for coronavirus at destination.

07:50 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported 40 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, 27 of them detected in Beijing, after of the new focus of infections originated in a market wholesaler in Fengtai district, in the southwest of the capital, which has already caused 107 infections since Thursday, so the authorities have already started a plan to carry out 90,000 tests daily.

Good Morning. We started this Tuesday marked by a new Council of Ministers where new economic measures will be approved. The most striking thing is that the expansion of the ERTE was expected today, but neither the Employers nor the unions accepted the Government’s offer to maintain the Employment Regulation Files until September. What will be approved will be the aid of 16,000 million to the autonomous communities to alleviate the coronavirus crisis.