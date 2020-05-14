9:20 GUATEMALA | Guatemala reported this Wednesday for the first time more than a hundred infected people of Covid-19 in a single day since the disease was detected in the country two months ago, reported Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

9:15 SPAIN | The Ministry of the Interior accumulates 944,665 sanction proposals until the night of last Tuesday, May 12, according to the latest available data from the department that directs Fernando Grande-Marlaska referred to these two months of confinement. A figure that is above the rapid coronavirus tests carried out in Spain under the sole command of the Pedro Sánchez Executive: more than 800,000, according to the number indicated by the Health Minister himself at a press conference on Tuesday, Salvador Illa. Specifically, the latest update on the website of your department talks about 842,550 rapid tests of antibodies.

9:10 USA | Venice Beach, the famous beach west of Los Angeles, It has reopened this Thursday (Wednesday in the United States still) to surfers, swimmers and runners after 47 days closed by the coronavirus, although few of them attended the first day of opening. “I’m surprised. I don’t know why there aren’t more people here this morning, it’s strange, “said Bernard Yin with the safety rope of his surfboard attached to his ankle.

9:05 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours a figure of 933 cases and 89 deaths in Germany, which raises the balance to more than 172,000 infected and more than 7,700 fatalities, According to data published Thursday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:00 SPAIN | The coronavirus pandemic registry produced by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) reveals an increase in the number of reproduction since the beginning of May. The increase coincides with the days after the permits to go out to practice individual sport or to walk. In the last days, a slight decrease is observed.

8:55 MADRID | The pharmacies of the Community of Madrid stopped dispensing this Wednesday FFP2 masks for children under four after receiving a Public Health brief stating that it is not “recommended” for this age group. A spokesman for the College of Pharmacists explained to Europa Press that the Ministry of Health has proceeded to remove them from health cards for minors and they are no longer being dispensed.

8:50 FRANCE | The French health authorities have reported this Wednesday that the Daily death toll from coronavirus has dropped to 83, what situates in 27,074 the total number of deceased since the start of the pandemic, although the balance of patients admitted to intensive care units continues to decrease. In a statement, the Ministry of Health has detailed that of the number of deaths, 17,101 have died in hospitals, while another 9,973 have died in nursing homes and day centers.

8:45 JAPAN | The Government of Japan has announced this Thursday that will lift the state of emergency for 39 of the 47 prefectures ahead of schedule, as they are no longer “under special alert” as the number of cases drops and they have a “good enough” health system to cope with the remainder of the pandemic.

8:40 SPAIN | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has convened this Thursday, May 14, the Education Sector Conference to telematically address with the educational advisers of all the autonomous governments the sanitary measures to adopt the next school year before the different scenarios of evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

8:35 SPAIN | The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (PP), would devastate the City Council of the capital with a broad advantage over the rest of the candidates in the event of municipal elections to the Madrid City Council taking place today. According to a survey carried out by Hamalgama Metrica for OKDIARIO one year later of the local elections of the 26-M, Martínez-Almeida would win at the polls after an efficient performance in the coronavirus crisis that has even won him the support of the populists of More Madrid, which would now become a second force. What’s more, PP and Citizens would already be worth it with the vox abstention to rule.

8:30 CACEROLADAS | Dozens of people gathered this Wednesday at the Núñez de Balboa area of ​​Madrid for claim the resignation of Pedro Sánchez at the head of the Government for his management of the crisis over the coronavirus pandemic to the cry of “freedom” and with a loud pan.

8:25 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has registered this Wednesday three new cases of Covid-19, all of them locally transmitted, two in Liaoning province and one in neighboring Jilin, in the northeast of the country. The authorities have not confirmed deaths for another day due to the disease, so the number of deaths from the pandemic in the Asian country remains at 4,633.

8:20 USA | The president of United StatesDonald Trump has again contradicted the chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, and has stated that “absolutely” believes that American schools should reopen. “I absolutely believe that schools should be reopened,” Trump said. “I do not consider that the country can return if the schools are closed (…) and I would firmly say that they should be opened,” he insisted, while recalling that this decision must be made by the states, individually, but that “they will not be open. if the schools are not ».

8:15 GLOBAL | The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned this Wednesday that the new coronavirus “may never go away” and “become another endemic virus, like HIV.” This has been expressed by the director of Health Emergencies of the WHO, Mike Ryan, who has pointed out the need to be “realistic” in this situation, because “nobody can predict if this disease will disappear or not.”

WHO doubts theory that antibodies lead to immunity to coronavirus

Good Morning, The ninth week of alarm status comes to an end for Madrid residents since Friday the 15th is a holiday in the capital region. Madrid will live tomorrow its festival of San Isidro more bizarre in recent decades due to the coronavirus and the confinement that is still in force. On the other hand, the de-escalated its progress continues and this weekend more communities are expected to move to phase 1.