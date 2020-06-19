08:28 8-M | Pilar Aparicio, general director of Public Health, Quality and Innovation of the Ministry of Health – and due to its competences, one of the highest authorities in the management of the coronavirus – did not rule out the compulsory cancellation of mass events on March 4. This was stated in an interview on Radio Euskadi. Since then, Aparicio did not star in new appearances and has kept a very discreet role in the crisis, relegated at all times from the public spotlight.

08:20 COLOMBIA | The Colombian Ministry of Health has reported that it has registered more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in the country, so the total already exceeds 60,000 positives.

08:12 HEALTH TRAPS | The death toll from coronavirus in Catalonia and the Community of Madrid, the one registered by its Health departments, is already higher than the total ‘official’ number recognized by the Ministry of Health throughout Spain: 27,136 dead, a balance that the Government left frozen 12 days ago

08:03 ‘NEW NORMALITY’ | Basque Country, Cantabria and Catalonia bring their ‘new normality’ to today, anticipating the end of the state of alarm next Sunday, and on the same day that other communities, such as Madrid or Aragon, will approve their rules for this new stage, characterized for the reduction of capacity in public spaces and in which the main challenge is to avoid outbreaks of the coronavirus.

07:54 CUTS | The fiscal accounts do not come out to Pedro Sánchez and the first cuts are already beginning. The attention call has touched Renfe, where management has already transferred its desire to reduce productivity pay by 80% this year to public employees: the company intends to leave it in 20% of the total that your employees have enjoyed traditionally, as denounced by the CSIF union. That measure involves a blow of between 2,000 and 2,500 euros on average for employees working in the public sphere.

07:45 CANADA | Canada has exceeded 100,000 cases of coronavirus, although the death toll stands at 8,349, according to information from the Ministry of Health. In total, the country has confirmed 100,146 infections since the start of the pandemic, although 62,442 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Good Morning. Last Friday of alarm status in Spain. This Monday ends this exceptional situation imposed by the Government to stop the coronavirus pandemic. But there are already regions that have gone ahead and have abandoned the state of alarm. This is the case of Catalonia, the Basque Country and Cantabria, which today enter the so-called ‘new normality’ with containment measures of COVID-19. Caution cannot be relaxed, there may be severe outbreaks and the virus is still present.