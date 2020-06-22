08:28 EU | The evidence of alerts of the danger of the coronavirus multiply. At the same time, the evidence that the Pedro Sánchez Government decided to ignore any of them continues to be fired. The latest alert does not only affect the advance of the virus and the underestimation of the danger by the Spanish Executive. It affects the rejection of European aid to buy tests and other protective material necessary to combat the disease. Because on March 4 the offer and warning from the EU came to Spain to urgently buy protection and detection material taking advantage of community purchases. And on March 6, Minister Salvador Illa showed his disinterest. The rest is known: lack of tests, masks, gloves, gowns and gel.

08:20 BEIJING | Beijing has added nine more cases of coronavirus of local transmission after the last outbreak originated in the wholesale market of the southwest district of Fengtai, which has caused a total of 236 cases so far since June 11, while the health authorities of the capital have indicated that the COVID-19 test has been successfully carried out. 10% of the city since the last week.

08:11 WHO | On March 6, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was able to hear first-hand the obvious risks of expansion of the coronavirus. That day, he attended the session of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumers Council in which the matter was addressed. The event, in addition to the holders of the branch from the different European countries, also attended as guests representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO). And his message was forceful: urgent action was required to prevent the spread of the virus.

08:10 CHILE | The Chilean Ministry of Health has announced that the country has reached 242,355 cases, after the last 5,607 registered, thus surpassing Italy in this regard, which has 238,499 people affected by COVID-19.

08:02 CUTS | The social shield proves to be a farce. Pedro Sánchez denied that there were going to be cuts and the truth is that they have already started. The next decision will be the cutting of the contracts for predoctoral and postdoctoral workers located in public research centers, with which between 700 and 725 scientists will go to the streets. This is the first measure after the Renfe salary cuts already denounced by the Independent Trade Union and Official Central (CSIF) and published by OKDIARIO.

07:54 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry has reported 641 new deaths due to COVID-19, which is why there are already 50,617 people dead due to the disease since the health crisis in the country began three months ago, which in the last five days had not dropped below 1,000 daily deaths.

07:45 NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL | King Felipe VI will preside this Monday at noon, in the Zarzuela Palace, an unexpected meeting of the National Security Council in which almost half the Executive will participate. The call was announced late this Sunday and occurs hours after the end of alarm state.

Good Morning. First working day without alarm in Spain. The entire territory begins to gradually return to normal but unevenly: each autonomous community has its specific measures to face the coronavirus pandemic from now on. The air and land borders are already open and it is precisely this route that worries us most in the face of a possible outbreak of infections.