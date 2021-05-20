Last game with Real Madrid ?: Sergio Ramos aims to play against Villarreal

Sergio Ramos, captain of the Real Madrid, He carried out part of the training this Thursday with the rest of his teammates, hurrying to be able to play the last game of the season in LaLiga Santander against Villarreal this Saturday (6:00 p.m. CEST), in which the Whites are playing their last chances of winning the title.

The team of Zinedine Zidane They are two points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, who visit Valladolid at the same time. A meeting for which the French coach has already recovered his compatriot central Raphael Varane, who completed the session for the second day in a row, leaving behind the muscle injury in the right abductor, which he suffered on May 1 against Osasuna.

For his part, Ramos finalizes his recovery from the tendinosis of the semimembranous muscle of the left leg that he suffered after reappearing in the semifinal round of the ‘Champions’ against Chelsea and, still pending his renewal by Real Madrid, the duel against him Villarreal could be his last encounter with the white jersey.

This Friday, in the pre-match session, it will be the last test to see if the captain is fit to help his team in their fight for the league title.

The injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and the Frenchman Ferland Mendy continued with their recovery plans with no options to reappear this season. Meanwhile, German midfielder Toni Kroos remains confined to his home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The available players, with the usual presence of players from Castilla, the first Madrid subsidiary, carried out pressure exercises, driving and finishing, to finish with tactical work and the usual game on a small field, according to the club in a statement.

