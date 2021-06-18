last day to qualify for your June dividend

The final stretch of dividends begins and today it is the turn of Alquiber, the flexible renting company that will pay all its shareholders this June, in view of the summer holidays.

Alquiber approved last May 12 at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the distribution of the gross dividend charged to the results of 2020 for a total of 673,773.96 euros. Specifically, the dividend will have a value of € 0.12 gross per share.

Today, Thursday 17, and until the end of the day, is the deadline to be entitled to the distribution of dividends. Likewise, this application represents 28% of the net profit obtained by the company (‘pay out’).

The dividend payment of Alquiber will take place next Tuesday June 22nd through the financial entity, Banco Santander.

Key dates for the Alquiber dividend

Last trading day entitled to dividend: The day of today, june 17 from 2021

Date Ex-Date: June 18, 2021

Registration date: June 21, 2021

Payment date: June 22, 2021