Last day to qualify for your July dividend

On May 6, the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of Fluidra approved the payment of a cash dividend charged to freely available voluntary reserves in the amount of € 0.40 gross for each share of the company with the right to receive it, to be paid in two payments of the same amount, at a gross rate of 0.20 euros per share.

According to the announcement published in the CNMV, the date for the first payment of the Fluidra dividend will be July 6, 2021, while the date for the second payment will be November 3 of this year and will be made effective by the Bank entity. Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA), through the entities participating in the “Management Company for Securities Registration, Compensation and Settlement Systems, SAU” (Iberclear).

Likewise, according to Fluidra’s dividend calendar, on the day of today is the last trading day of the shares entitled to participate in the distribution of dividends. Starting tomorrow, the shares will be traded without the right to receive a dividend from Fluidra.

Finally the day July 5 the registered holders will be determined with the right to receive the dividend and the following day, July 6, the first payment of the dividend from Fluidra will take place.

Reason

Date

Negotiation with the right to dividend

07/01/2021

Trading without the right to dividend

07/02/2021

Registered holders with the right to dividend

07/05/2021

First payment

07/06/2021

Second payment

11/03/2021