We love free, we will not deny it. Especially when the free is something of as much quality as GTA V. ** The Rockstar Games game is one of the best-selling titles in history and it’s no wonder **. Its interesting history, the freedom it gives us when it comes to doing what we want and a huge map full of details have made it one of the essential games.

Surely today there will be few people on this planet who will not have played GTA V, however in the hypothetical case that this is possible, now we do not have an excuse for it. Why? Because the Epic Games Store has been giving away this popular game for days. You have read it well, totally FREE. Now, you have to hurry because today is the last day to get it.

Hurry up, today is the last day to get GTA V for free!

GTA V is one of the best games of the generation as evidenced by its high sales after so many years. So we can not ignore the fabulous offer that the Epic Games Store offers us. It is not every day that you can get a game of such quality for free.

For this we just have to go to the website of the Epic Games Store, register, download the launcher for our computer and claim the game. Don’t worry, they won’t charge you anything. But as we have already said, you have to be fast because the offer ends tomorrow May 21 at 17:00 Spanish time, at which time you will have to pay its official price again in case you want to play it.

GTA is a saga developed by the guys at Rockstar Games. Its first title appeared back in 1996 and narrated a story and theme that is rare in the world of video games: criminals, drugs, murders and, above all, many cars. The truth is that despite the attractiveness it painted, no one could imagine the success that the saga would achieve today. GTA V is arguably the roundest title in the series, even grossing $ 800 million in the first 24 hours of its release.. Here you can download the best GTA V wallpapers for your mobile device.

