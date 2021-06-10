last day to access your flexible dividend this summer

The season of summer “bonuses” for investors begins. And Sacyr’s is one of the coupons that can be collected this June. But for this, all shareholders who want to opt for Sacyr’s flexible dividend must own shares of the company before the end of today, June 10, since from tomorrow the securities will be traded without the right to participate. in the dividend script.

Options to collect the dividend from Sacyr

Based on this, the options that Sacyr offers to its shareholders are the cash remuneration of 0.054 euros per share or one new share for every 40 in circulation for those who choose to collect it in company shares.

June 29 is the date set for the cash payment of the dividend and July 16 is the day on which the new shares will begin their listing on the Stock Exchange.

Flexible dividend calendar for June 2021

June 10, 2021. Publication of the announcement of the execution of the Capital Increase in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME). Last day on which the shares of the Company with the right to participate in the Capital Increase are traded (last trading date).

June 11, 2021 Date from which the Company’s shares are traded without the right to participate in the Capital Increase (ex-date). Commencement of the period of negotiation of the free allocation rights and of the period to request the remuneration in cash by virtue of the commitment to purchase the rights assumed by the Company.

June 21, 2021. End of the period to request compensation in cash by virtue of the commitment to purchase rights assumed by the Company.

June 25, 2021. End of the trading period for the free allocation rights.

June 29, 2021. Payment of cash to shareholders who have chosen to receive cash by virtue of the commitment to purchase rights assumed by the Company.

June 30, 2021. Estimated date of execution of the public deed of Capital Increase.

July 16, 2021. Estimated starting date of the ordinary trading of the new shares on the Spanish stock exchanges. The above calendar is tentative, as it is subject to deadlines and the obtaining of the corresponding authorizations and registrations, compliance with which is beyond the control of the Company.