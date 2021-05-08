Last day of the Second Phase of Second B: previous match Sevilla At.

05/08/2021 at 12:19 CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the meeting of the final day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which the Seville and to Linense in the Jesus Navas Stadium.

The Seville At. He faces the match of the sixth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the Tamaraceite. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far, with 34 goals for and 26 against.

For his part, Linense could not cope with the Cordova in his last match (0-5), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship. To date, of the five games that the Linense In the Second Phase of Second B, he has won three of them and has received 19 goals against and scored 23 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Seville At. It has a record of one loss and one draw in two games played at home, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Linense they have won once in their two games, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Seville At. and the results are four wins, two losses and five draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the local team has a streak of four games in a row undefeated at home against Linense. The last time both teams played in the competition was in November 2019 and the result was a draw (1-1).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the classification table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Linense is ahead of the Seville At. with a difference of three points. The team of Paco gallardo he ranks second with 35 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Linense he has 38 points and ranks first in the tournament.