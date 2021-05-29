Last day of the Second Division: CD Mirandés match preview

05/29/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at the Anduva Municipal Stadium at 9:00 p.m., they will close their participation in the Second Division on Mirandés and the Sabadell during the final day of the Second Division.

For his part, Sabadell took the victory against the SD Ponferradina during their last match of the competition (2-0), with goals from Stoichkov Y Adri caves, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the CD Mirandés. To date, of the 41 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 10 of them and accumulates a figure of 48 goals conceded compared to 38 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CD Mirandés they have won six times, been defeated four times and have drawn 10 times in 20 games played so far, which seems to indicate that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Sabadell He has a record of five wins, 11 losses and four draws in 20 games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

The rivals had already met before in the Anduva Municipal Stadium and the balance is one victory and two draws in favor of the CD Mirandés. In turn, the locals do not lose with the Sabadell in his last three visits. The last game they played on Mirandés and the Sabadell in this tournament it took place in October 2020 and ended with a result of 0-2 for the locals.

At this time, the CD Mirandés it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 11 points with respect to its rival. The CD Mirandés He arrives at the meeting with 54 points in his locker and occupying ninth place before the game. For his part, Sabadell it has 43 points and occupies the twentieth position in the classification.