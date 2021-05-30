Last day of the Clausura MX League: previous to the Cruz Azul duel

05/30/2021 at 3:30 AM CEST

The Saints visit this Monday to Aztec stadium to measure yourself with Blue Cross in his fourth round of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will begin at 3:15.

The Blue Cross comes to the fourth match with the intention of improving his performance in the tournament after having drawn 1-1 against the Tijuana in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 13 of the 17 games played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura, with 26 goals in favor and 11 against.

For his part, Santos Laguna had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Puebla during his last game, so he will try to continue adding points to his leaderboard against the Blue Cross. To date, of the 17 games played by the Santos Laguna In the Liga MX de Clausura, he has won seven of them with a balance of 18 goals scored against 13 conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Blue Cross they have won seven times, lost once and drawn once in nine games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. In the role of visitor, the Santos Laguna He has won once, has been defeated four times and has drawn three times in his eight games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Blue Cross Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Blue CrossIn fact, the numbers show 13 wins, six losses and two draws for the hosts. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the SaintsWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last game they played on Blue Cross and the Saints in this tournament took place in May 2021 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the Blue Cross.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 15 points in favor of the Blue Cross. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 41 points in the standings. As for the rival, the Santos Laguna, is in fifth position with 26 points.