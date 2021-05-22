Last day of Serie A: previous to the Crotone duel

05/21/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the final day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Crotone Yet the Fiore in the Ezio Scida.

The Crotone faces the thirty-eighth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Benevento in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won six of the 37 games played to date, with 45 goals for and 92 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Fiorentina could not cope with the Naples in their last match (0-2), so they hope to end their losing streak and redirect their trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Fiorentina he had won nine of the 37 games played in Serie A this season and has conceded 59 goals against and scored 47 goals.

As a local, the Crotone It has achieved a balance of five victories, 12 defeats and a draw in 18 games played in its stadium, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Fiorentina He has a record of three wins, nine losses and six draws in 18 games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

The rivals had already met before in the Ezio Scida and the balance is of a victory and a defeat in favor of the Crotone. The last time they played the Crotone and the Fiore in this competition it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 2-1 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of Serie A, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Fiorentina is ahead of the Crotone with a difference of 17 points. The team of Serse cosmi he ranks in nineteenth place with 22 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the Fiorentina it has 39 points and ranks thirteenth in the competition.