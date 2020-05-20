Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Little chance existed at the time that a delivery like Grand Theft Auto V and its relevance to the industry could come free sometime, at least for PC gamers.

However, after Microsoft A couple of months ago it managed to take the title as one of the free ones from its Xbox Game Pass subscription system. The first light on the road went on.

You can read: GTA V Online Shoots With Hackers After Arriving For Free Through Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store unannounced the popular installment of Rockstar Games Between its rotation of free games last week, and after causing drops in service and increased traffic in multiple countries around the world, it is time to dismiss this promotion.

If you have not yet redeemed your game, it is time to hurry since it is only the last 24 hours for said title to remain permanently in your Epic Games account, and you can enjoy it both in its campaign and in the way it line.

The promotion will end this next Thursday, May 21 from 11:00 hrs (CL / AR).

You can find the game IN THE FOLLOWING LINK:

Minimum requirements:

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 2.4 GHz (4 CPU) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core (4 CPU) 2.5 GHz.

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 3.2 GHz (4 CPU) / AMD X8 FX-8350 4 GHz (8 CPU)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Storage: 72 GB of available space

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.