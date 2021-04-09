Last day for a club to postpone a match due to covid

04/09/2021 at 11:10 CEST

This day 30 of the First and Second division is a key day. Not only in terms of the competition and the points at stake in both categories. Also from the point of view of COVID.

Because this weekend is the last of this season so that any club can request the postponement as a result of the pandemic.

Until now, all professional football clubs can request the postponement of a match if an outbreak appears in the squad. One match in the case of the First Division and two in the silver category of Spanish football. This is how it is included in the competition rules drawn up by the RFEF in coordination with LaLiga.

But the same rules make it clear that “the postponement will not be possible when circumstances described above occur after matchday 30 in First division and matchday 34 in Second division & rdquor ;.

This means that, from next week, you will no longer be able to postpone any meeting if COVID cases appear.

This means that from now on when a team asks to request the match, and according to the rules themselves, “the team that is in a position to play the match will be deemed won (3-0) & rdquor; and if the two teams were not willing “to play the match due to COVID, the match will be considered the loser of both teams. In none of these cases will the infraction of default set forth in the disciplinary rules & rdquor; apply.

Among the causes that may give rise to the request to postpone the match so far are “the minimum unavailability of at least 13 qualified footballers among 13 players from the first squad and from dependent or subsidiary teams & rdquor ;. In addition, there is also the “impossibility of displacement due to sanitary prohibitions, the closure of facilities whenever it occurs within 48 hours prior to the dispute of the meeting or others similarly derived from COVID & rdquor ;.