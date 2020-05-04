Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

With a promotion that ends during the day of this Tuesday, May 5, Ubisoft is thus dismissing three games that have been given away during the last week.

The franchises of Assassin’s Creed, Rayman and Child of Light They have their respective titles completely free for the last 24 hours, so you can take advantage of the promotion.

This event is part of the company’s Quarantine promotion, with the aim that players can enjoy part of their catalog when the call is to stay home.

Assassin’s Creed 2:

In this title, you play the most popular assassin in the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ezio Auditore. Located in the midst of the European Renaissance in Italy.

The exit from the dark medieval era does not imply that the brutality escaped by magic, so you must place yourself in a scenario full of revenge, death and conspiracy, a route that will lead you to be a master murderer.

Child of Light:

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, is a game that mixes a little adventure, roleplaying, platform and puzzles, with a turn-based combat system. History leads us to embody Aurora, a 19th century princess from Austria.

It appears on an altar in the world of Lemuria, who in order to return to her home, must recover the sun, moon and stars, stolen by Umbra, queen of darkness.

Very style Alice in Wonderland and with recognized inspiration in Studio Ghibli, Child of light It is a game with a spectacular artistic section and an excellent soundtrack, which captivated critics.

Rayman Legends:

Let’s start by saying that it is a platform, and the basic premise of these is move left to right on a stage. The back story of the game tells the events 100 years after Rayman Origins, previous title of the saga.

Once again the Claro ’Claro de los Sueños’ ’is threatened by the infestation of new nightmares, led by the “5 Diminutos Oscuros” (Clones of Ales Mansay, from the previous game). Consequently, they awaken Rayman and his friends, to face this evil and kick start the game.

