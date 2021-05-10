Last chance to get a Nintendo Switch Lite for 189 euros, cheaper than Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Media Markt lowers the price of all the colors of Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo’s most portable console, for only 189 euros and with free shipping.

Nintendo is going gold with the Nintendo Switch. This portable console with excellent games has become one of the best options when you are looking to play both at home and on the go. And if you want a console that is as compact as possible, you have to bet on a Switch Lite.

At Media Markt right now these are available Nintendo Switch Lite in three different colors for only 189 euros. And it is that right now there is no better offer, nor in Amazon they manage to reach this price.

This Nintendo console is exclusively portable, although it is compatible with the entire catalog of its older sister’s games.

You can get it for 189 euros and for a limited time in yellow, gray and coral. Meanwhile, in Amazon there is no stock of this console in almost all colors, although you can find it in turquoise for 194 euros.

The price for which we find it in Media Markt is officially the historical minimum price so far and that was only repeated a couple of times on Amazon at the beginning of the year.

In Media Markt you can take advantage of both the purchases with free shipping that products like this Switch Lite have, as well as the purchase online and the possibility of picking it up in one of their many physical stores that they have throughout Spain.

Nintendo Switch Lite: the best portable console to play

Nintendo Switch, the original version, is one of the best consoles thanks to its catalog of games focused on being very playable and where graphics are not the priority. You can also play them at home or elsewhere because it has a battery.

With Nintendo Switch Lite you have a 100% mobile console with integrated controls, with a 5.5-inch screen and 720p resolution, a weight of only 275 grams and an autonomy of between 3 to 7 hours of use.

With a game as beloved as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you can play for about 4 hours straight.

This offer from Media Markt is within its promotion of products for its 22 anniversary in Spain that ends Tuesday, May 11.

For only 189 euros, a discount of 30 euros perfect to use them to buy a game or accessories, you have a console with some of the best titles and perfect to use for hours whether you are at home, at work, on public transport or traveling.

