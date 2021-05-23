Last chance to buy a manual Aston Martin

Where I said I say, I say Diego. Using the Spanish proverb, we could perfectly explain Aston Martin’s latest movement, and that is that the manufacturer that promised to do everything possible to be the last firm to market supercars with 3 pedals, has now changed its mind. Yes, Aston Martin confirms the end of manual transmission in its cars, a decision that has caught us unexpectedly, setting in motion the countdown to be able to buy you the last manual Aston that is still made.

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be the last chance to buy an Aston with manual gearbox

Manual transmission returned to Aston Martin with the launch of the new Vantage AMR, a decision that was supported by the brand with the intention of reaching the most petrolhead public in the category. Starting from a new 7-speed transmission, the Mercedes-AMG V8 could be enjoyed for the first time with a manual transmission, which earned the Vantage points against its competition.

What’s more, even with the discovery of the first prototype of the future Aston Martin Vanquish, the English firm also confirmed the arrival of a manual version to the Vanquish. Well, we can forget about all this, because the current CEO of the brand – Tobias Moers – has announced that With the planned restyling of the current Vantage, the manual change of the model, and also of the brand, will be eliminated. This decision, according to Moers, is motivated by the real demand of the market and the needs of the new engines equipped with a large electrification charge.

With the arrival of Moers, Aston Martin’s course has been altered (once again) and the proximity to Mercedes-AMG has become even closer. The future of both firms is closely linked, and if we take into account that AMG has already discovered what its engines of the future will be like, the manual transmission loses any option to remain present in the Aston Martin range since AMG will only work with automatic transmissions and hybrid configurations. Having said that, until 2022 you still have a chance to buy a manual Aston Martin, something that we fervently acknowledge for two very simple reasons: driving experience and guaranteed revaluation.