Last call in Gibraltar – AS.com

Dillian Whyte (27-2, 18 KO) was doing a great role against Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KO). The 32-year-old Englishman needed that win to torpedo Joshua vs. Fury or stay in a privileged position. He boxed slowly, judiciously … but in the fifth round an uppercut from the Russian struck him down. All plans were blown up. There would be no challenge to Fury, the way was left for the unification of the heavy (Although later the stumbling block of Usyk was missing, who will finally make the Interim WBO World Cup so that all the titles are in contention) and the British got into a good mess. Eddie Hearn, his promoter, does not stitch without a thread, and had a signed rematch.

Whyte wanted to race and it would be in November. It did not happen because Povetkin had to be admitted for coronavirus in Russia. It was postponed in early March, but had to be postponed and moved. It would be in Gibraltar. The restrictions due to the coronavirus, added to the fact that Whyte was doing the preparation in Portugal, motivated such an exotic destination. They will finally collide this Saturday. The WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship is at stake. Both of them need victory if they want to think about having a World Cup. With the double confrontation agreed between Joshua and Fury and with Usyk with preferential position, the option will be extended. Yes, udefeat will get you both out of the way. Especially Povetkin, who at the age of 41 plays on wire.

Sportingly, the fight could not be more even. Whyte showed great improvements in August. He did it mostly mentally. He did not rush, aware of the danger that the Russian had, dominated in the distance and was percussive. Povetkin didn’t feel his hands and got a KO on his own merit, the Englishman’s error was minimal. Thus, the contest is again equal, although the role of favorite is on the side of the applicant. It is logical from what he showed, but the Russian already showed him that he only needs one blow to change everything. We will have to see the consequences that the coronavirus has left. The disease passed with many symptoms and that can reduce. Be it one way or another, the emotion will be on the surface. Giving a forecast is difficult. Povetkin can break them in a second. The only clear thing is that the winner will take advantage of the last call they give him in Gibraltar. Neither can afford failure.