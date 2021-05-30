Laslo Djere moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

05/30/2021

On at 23:01 CEST

Serbian Laslo djere, number 53 of the ATP, won in four hours and twenty-eight minutes by 6-3, 6 (10) -7 (12), 7 (7) -6 (2) and 7-5 to Corentin Moutet, French tennis player, number 72 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the 30th finals of the championship.

During the match, the Serbian managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, obtained 64% of the first service, committed 6 double faults, managing to win 61% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 71% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points.

The Serbian player will face the Serbian player in the 30th final Miomir kecmanovic, number 48.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 239 players are presented, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.