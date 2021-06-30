Laslo Djere manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of Pablo Cuevas

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 03:16 CEST

The Serbian player Laslo djere, number 55 of the ATP, won by 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4 to Pablo Cuevas, Uruguayan tennis player, number 84 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon. With this result, the Serbian tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Cuevas managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, while Djere, for his part, did it on 3 occasions. In addition, the Serbian had a 64% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 70% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 73% effectiveness, committed 10 double faults and managed to win 71% of points to serve.

The Serbian player will face the Italian player in the 30th final fabio Fognini, number 31 and seeded number 26.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It takes place on outdoor grass and a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.