The Austrian Bundesliga on Thursday imposed in the first instance a fine of 75,000 euros ($ 83,000) and the withdrawal of six points from the current leader, the LASK, for having violated health safety regulations in several training sessions to avoid contagion due to coronavirus.

05/28/2020 at 21:22

CEST

SPORT.es

The Linz city club, which this season was planted in the round of 16 of the Europa League, where it lost at home in the first leg against Manchester United (0-5), announced that it will appeal the sentence, reported the public radio station. ORF.

The penalty for violating the principle of fair play relegates LASK from first to second place in the table, now 3 points less than the new leader, Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian league, interrupted on March 8 by the pandemic, resumes games on June 2 and there are still ten rounds to play.

If the opinion is confirmed in second instance, LASK still has a third possibility to appeal it.

According to the Bundesliga, the final decision is likely to be made in two and a half or even three months, so the champion and European Cup holders could not be determined until long after the end of the season.

The league’s disciplinary senate had opened a file after receiving video images showing how all LASK players trained at the same time, without taking into account the physical distance rules in force at the time.

After hearing the complaint, the other eleven First Division clubs issued a joint statement in which they were outraged by the unsportsmanlike behavior of LASK.

For the disciplinary entity that issued the sentence, the punishment is adequate because the sanctioned behavior was not only perceived as “a massive offense in the soccer family”, but also “it is necessary to take into account the role of role model that the footballers in the population “.

It remains to be seen whether the LASK leadership and the coach (Frenchman Valérien Ismaël) will also be penalized.

.