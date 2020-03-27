Lashley also in quarantine. Wrestlemania lost? The wrestler is in quarantine but it has not been known if this was before or after the recording of Wrestlemania

Lashley He is another of the fighters whose presence is in doubt for Wrestlemania. The fighter was on a promotional tour of South Africa during the week of March 10, and once he arrived in the country, he was ordered to be quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This quarantine would have prevented Lashley from participating in the March 16 edition of RAW, which is when her fight against Aleister Black at Wrestlemania was unveiled. If we count 15 days, since he came back to the United States, the wrestler would be in that strip of having been able to record his match against Black at WrestlemaniaBut that is something that is currently unknown whether it happened or not.

Recall that the company has been plagued in recent weeks by the ravages of the coronavirus and although no case has been confirmed among the company’s fighters, we have known that fighters like Roman Reigns Due to his low defense issues, The Miz who was ill and Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio who were under quarantine have been unable to participate in the recordings of television shows or Wrestlemania this week.

