They criticize Joe Anderson, who believes that fans would ignore sanitary measures if the tournament were to resume, even if it is canceled and give them the title.

You will walk alone …

Liverpool FC He accused J this Thursdayoe Andersonmayor of the city of opinion without foundation by asking to cancel the Premier League and point to fans as irresponsible citizens in case you resume the season.

“Besides the lack of evidence to support such claims, we also note recent discussions with the mayor Anderson on the possibility of playing behind closed doors, where it was concluded that it is important that the city’s key stakeholders continue to collaborate ”, published the English club.

Liverpool Football Club statement. – Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 30, 2020

Through a statement, the leading team of the maximum English circuit with 82 points he regretted the politician’s statements, although He suggested that they be awarded the title of the 2019-2020 season.

“We’re aware and disappointed for the comments attributed to the mayor Joe Anderson in an interview with the media that was published today (Thursday), ”the team reported.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson says it’s “seriously wrong” for Government to assume everyone wants football back now. He says Liverpool can’t be allowed to win the title in their own city. #lfc #EPL pic.twitter.com/JB0lTIBa2X – Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) April 30, 2020

In the same way, defended his followers from Anderson’s accusations reporting that groups of fans have accepted prevention measures against the spread of Covid-19

Thank you ❤️ # ClapForOurCarers #ProtectTheNHS pic.twitter.com/xUa4uqvONU – Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 30, 2020

“In the last weeks, we have engaged with groups of followers who have informed us about their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in case the resumption of soccer is announced, we will continue working with them, ”he clarified.

“Absurd to resume the Premier League”

Previously, Anderson called the Premier League’s intention “absurd” for resuming activity in the midst of a crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, so he proposed to appoint the current leader as champion, Liverpool.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has described plans to resume the Premier League, where Liverpool FC is a virtual champion in the absence of mathematical confirmation, as an “absurd” possibility. # LFCFamily #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ Z4BHyOpVNK – Cuban Reds (from 🏠) (@CubanReds) April 30, 2020

“Resuming the Premier would be absurd and I’m afraid that people would simply ignore the rules. The best thing to do is finish the season and crown Liverpool as champion ”, declared for a local television channel.

He also expressed concern about a possible crowding on city streets, because of the people who would go out to celebrate the Liverpool championship, well already 30 years that this squad has failed to win the Premier League.

“Even if it was played behind closed doors, hopened thousands of people who would appear on the outskirts of Anfield (team stadium). There are not many people who respect the rules and stay away from each other and many people would come to celebrate, “he explained.

Since the beginning of this week, different clubs in the Premier opened their facilities so that footballers could train to a possible resumption of the matches, that the high command intends to make it happen in late May or early June.

Liverpool is the boss of the classification with a wide advantage of 25 points over second place, Manchester City, and it only requires six units to mathematically be the champion of the 2019-2020 course in English football.

(With information from Notimex)