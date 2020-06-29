Atresmedia has succeeded with the formula chosen for the morning strip of laSexta and that is that the tandem they form ‘[email protected]’and’ Red hot ‘has become a huge hit. Therefore, it is not surprising that the communication group has decided to renew the format presented and directed by Alfonso Arús and Angie Cárdenas in executive production for a new season that will air from next September. Thus, laSexta guarantees the continuity of one of its most viewed formats, which precisely this Tuesday June 30 meets 400 programs in issue. In the next season, Arús and Ferreras will continue to be the « kings of the mornings » of the green chain.

Mario López: « It’s fresh air every morning »

The formula that unites entertainment and current affairs has turned out to be a success, something that Mario López, director of Antena de Atresmedia, presumes. « ‘[email protected]’it’s fresh air every morning, an exceptional alternative capable of entertaining in a contemporary way and to keep the viewer connected to the present time ”. For his part, the presenter is also satisfied with the results obtained and advances that in the new season « the tone of the program will remain vital and optimistic. We will not change it (…) very varied content, a lot of image, and comments without a script. « Precisely, this good energy has been important for many viewers during the confinement of the pandemic, a stage in which space has not stopped. » We have broadcast from set every day. An effort that has been worth it”, Affirms the presenter and person in charge of the magazine.

Great audience evolution

When the program will stop is in the summer and that is that Arús and his team take a well-deserved vacation in July and August, to return in September with a new season. It will do so by trying to match or even improve the audience data recorded so far and that is that since it reached the chain, the space has improved the data of the strip by +7 points (+4.5 points the first season and +2.5 points in this last course) , and as Atresmedia highlights, it is already the third position of all television in the morning strip with an 11.6% average share. The space also experiences a clearly upward curve, which is consolidated this June, when it will achieve its historical monthly record (13.3% share) for the third consecutive month; also being a clear leader among viewers from 35 to 64 years (18.4%).

Arús: « I always believed in an early morning »

Regarding these results, Arús is especially satisfied with the audiences achieved so far in the period from 07:30 to 09:00. « I am very excited that this section has experienced a great rise audience, in a period of confinement, which has later managed to maintain. I have always believed in a ‘first hour’ morning« explains the presenter, who confesses that » our program is not as easy to assimilate, at first, as the formats of the competition. It requires a special dose of ‘familiarity’. You have to get used to it; and the public has done it. « And it should be noted that thanks to its format, laSexta has achieved the best monthly data in its history in the strip from 07:30 to 11:00.