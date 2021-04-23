laSexta and RTVE cancel their electoral debates in Madrid

Pablo Iglesias takes materials out of his backpack in the Telemadrid debate for the 4M (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

laSexta and RTVE have decided to cancel their electoral debates for the 4-M elections after what happened this Friday in Cadena SER and the announced refusal of Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García to debate with the extreme right.

In the case of the Atresmedia chain, the appointment was to be held on Monday, April 26, moderated by Ana Pastor. The appointment of the public entity was scheduled for Thursday 29, in what was going to be the last television battle of the candidates … with the well-known absence of Díaz Ayuso. The president refused to participate in more than one debate (she already did so in Telemadrid this Wednesday 21).

The first to react has been laSexta, which has announced its decision after “evaluating the events that took place this Friday in the Madrid electoral campaign and after learning of the refusal of several candidates to hold new debates,” it explains in a note.

Radio Televisión Española, for its part, points out that “in the absence of several candidates and in order not to harm the mandatory proportionality and neutrality of RTVE, the aforementioned debate has been canceled.” The public entity informs in a statement that this decision has already been communicated to the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid.

The confrontation of Iglesias with Monastery and the response of PSOE and Más Madrid

This morning, Iglesias left the SER study after Rocío Monasterio’s refusal to expressly condemn the death threats against him received the day before at the Ministry of the Interior.

Rocío Monasterio, from Vox, sitting on his left, gave him the reply: “We condemn all kinds of violence. I would have liked Iglesias to have condemned the violence we suffer in Vallecas “, and added:” If you are so brave, get up and l & aacu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.