Las Vegas teens who stabbed and burned a father who opposed the relationship laughed at the murder in video

The teenage couple accused of murdering and dismembering the father of one of them because they did not want them to be romantically involved They would have presumed the crime in a video that they allegedly shared on a YouTube channel.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his 16-year-old boyfriend, Sierra Halseth, appear in a video laughing while announcing to have killed someone.

“Day three,” says Halseth.

“Day three after killing someone,” replies the groom.

The young woman proceeds to make a surprised expression and covers her mouth with her hand.

“Don’t say that on camera,” Halseth exclaims. To which the other responds: “It was worth it.”

“And we had a lot of sex today,” Halseth reports.

In the recording, the young man is seen slapping Halseth lightly on the face and putting his hands around his throat as an incitement.

The video would have been recorded in April, six days after both, allegedly, stabbed the father of the young woman, identified as Daniel Halseth, 45 years old. The defendants would have put the corpse in a sleeping bag before burning.

The man’s remains were found on April 9 In the garage of your home in Northwest Las Vegas near Durango and Alta.

Young man bought saws and gloves at a Home Depot

Investigators who came to the home collected receipts for ATMs and purchases at Home Depot. Surveillance camera videos from the store show Guerrero buying saws and gloves that were later found inside the home. While in images from other security cameras, the girl is seen using her father’s credit cards at an ATM.

Court documents cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal reveal that young people they were sharing as a couple between June and December of last year, but their parents warned them that they could not be together.

The parents’ notice was given after learning that they both planned to flee to Los Angeles, California.

Guerrero faces the death penalty in case of being convicted. Halseth would be spared that sentence due to the laws of the state of Nevada. Both face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, theft, arson and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Defendant is the daughter of a former Republican state senator

The mother of the girl Elizabeth Halseth, is a former Republican state senator from Nevada who was elected the youngest person to that legislative body in 2010.

The woman has not spoken out about the accusations against her daughter.