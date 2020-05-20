Las Vegas.- A Las Vegas homeless man nicknamed “Cutty” smashed his friend’s skull with an “medieval-looking” ax when asked to leave the man’s home, police said.

Tali Jackson, 54, was arrested Sunday on charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon in an April 30 attack that left his roommate “bleeding profusely from the head,” according to an arrest report obtained. by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The victim, who was found in a nearby 7-Eleven, initially told police that he was hit in the head with a pole.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors found a wound of up to 13 cm in the right temple, according to the arrest report.

The man’s skull was also broken and he would have died if the weapon had gone only 1 centimeter deeper, hospital doctors told police.

Doctors determined that a pole could not have caused the man’s injuries, indicating that they were “more consistent with a blade object” such as a machete or ax, police said.

Once the victim was able to speak to police the next day, she said she let her friend “Cutty” and the man’s brother stay in their apartment because they were homeless.

Cutty, who was later identified as Jackson, and his brother were allowed to stay with the victim for two weeks after paying him $ 200.

But the man then kicked the couple out after they started using drugs and inviting other people, police said.

The victim was unsure of what Jackson used to attack him, but told investigators that the man had several items in his apartment that could be used as weapons, including a large metal pole with a handle, a police baton, and a ” great medieval looking ax. ”

