Las Vegas’ is back with its original protagonist, Gil Grissom

CSI: Las Vegas is back. The American chain CBS has requested the production of a new season of the legendary series that aired for 15 seasons, between October 2000 and September 2015. Rumors of his return have been circulating for months.

After 337 episodes, it was canceled although some of its spin-offs continued for a while longer. The return includes two of its original protagonists: Gil Grissom, interpreted by William petersen and Sara sidle, interpreted by Jorja fox.

Wallace langham, who acted as David hodges, it also returns. He was on the series between 2003 and 2015 for a total of 243 episodes. Other original actors such as Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle will not be returning.

New faces in the new season of CSI: Las Vegas

But sixteenth season of CSI: Las Vegas will have new faces, including Paula Newsome, the new CSI lab director, Matt Lauria, new detective, Mel Rodriguez, medical examiner, and Mandeep Dhillon, also a new detective.

Jerry Bruckheimer, executive producer of the series, issued a statement following the announcement: “I am extremely excited about the return of the CSI franchise to all the fans who have been loyal for so many years. Going back to Las Vegas, where it all started more than 20 years ago, makes it even more special.

“We have really enjoyed working with CBS and are happy to welcome back Billy, Jorja and Wallace, who join a new team of very talented actors in CSI: Las Vegas.”

WIlliam Petersen and Jorja Fox in ‘CSI: Las Vegas’

The original release was in October 2020

The project was originally developed to premiere in October 2020, for the 20 years of the series. But it had to be delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. With the necessary safety distances, it was difficult to keep production going.

There is no release date for the new season of CSI: Las Vegas but it is scheduled to be throughout this year. If we follow the series launch schedule in the United States, it will probably be during the fall, in September or October.

