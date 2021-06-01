Las tracks de Blue celebrates Pride Month with a song about diverse families – Tomatazos

Pride Month is already there and serious television moons are celebrating it in a big way. One of the children’s series that joins the celebration is Blue’s Clues, a famous Nickelodeon production that for many years has fascinated the little ones at home. Through a new music video clip, the series tells us about diverse families, a topic that has acquired special relevance in recent times thanks to the advancement of representation on the small and big screen. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Blue’s Clues began airing in 1996 through the Nickelodeon signal, the series was widely accepted from the start and quickly built a solid fan base among young audiences. The program presents the adventures of a dog named Blue, who presents the viewer with some enigmas that must be solved using the clues that she provides throughout each chapter. With more than 20 years in the air, the impact of Blue among the little ones is important.

Through its official channel on the YouTube platform, Blue’s Clues shares a music video in which we see the adorable dog together with Nina west, the famous drag queen, who explains to viewers the diverse types of families that can exist. Through a catchy song about the Pride March, Little girl talks about homoparental, lesbianparental, non-binary or transgender families; declares that the allies of the quedé movement can also unite, that families can be made up of many ways but that the most important thing is love.

The Pride March in Blue’s Clues It was published just a few days before June and already has almost 400 thousand views on YouTube. In the video clip the families are not represented with humans, but with animals such as crocodiles, bears, rabbits, dolphins, beavers, frogs, snails, turtles, sheep, birds and many, all with the aim that the message reaches firmly to the spectators. It is worth mentioning that Blue’s Clues She has stood out as a strong advocate for LGBT rights and representation in recent years, more active than Disney itself, a company that has often thought twice about speaking on the subject.

If you see me crying for the Blue Runway Pride parade, know that I am very happy.

The importance of sexual diversity in the entertainment industry is observed with greater impact every day. Children’s programs are already talking about it with greater openness, allowing the visibility of narratives that in previous decades were kept on the sidelines, being singled out, condemned and attacked. It is absolutely adorable to watch the famous blue dog tackling such relevant topics as inclusion, allowing children everywhere to learn the truth and wonder of the world.

Without a doubt, Nickelodeon is one of the companies that has taken LGBT representation very seriously. Support for his sexually diverse characters is increasingly present, and every year we see celebrations honoring figures like Korra from The Legend of Korra – 92%, SpongeBob and more. It was recently confirmed that Betty, a character from the reboot of Rugrats and mother of Filiberto and Liliana, she is a lesbian, something that fans have suspected for a long time. This new production reached fans through the Paramount + platform on May 27 with positive reviews.

The spectacular Pride Month officially begins today and the entertainment industry begins to celebrate. How will you do it?

