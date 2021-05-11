Las Palmas – Zaragoza de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/11/2021 at 05:39 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank, this Saturday the meeting between The palms and the Saragossa, scheduled to function in the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Thus, the squad led by Pepe Mel will attend the game after registering a draw with Alcorcón (0-0), a victory over Ponferradina (2-0), a defeat against Espanyol (4-0) and a draw with Malaga (1-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 12 of the classification, where they are found with 49 points and -6 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Juan Martinez is positioned in the fifteenth place of the classification, adding 43 points and -5 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Espanyol (0-0), a draw with Lugo (2-2), a draw with Sporting de Gijón (0-0) and a defeat against Girona (3-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of The palms against him Saragossa of the Day 39 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to GOAL.