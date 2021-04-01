Las Palmas remains with the three points against Lugo (6-1)

04/01/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

The Palms signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Lugo during the meeting held in the Gran canaria this Thursday, which ended with a 6-1 score. The two teams were returning to the Second Division after a 12-week break due to the coronavirus crisis. Las Palmas came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Tenerife. For his part, Lugo he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Sabadell. With this result, the Palmense set is ninth, while the Lugo It is fifteenth after the end of the match.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Portuguese team, who gave the starting gun in the Gran canaria with a bit of Juanpe a few minutes after the start of the game, specifically in minute 5. But later the local team achieved the equalizer putting the 1-1 with a penalty goal from Jesse in the 13th minute. The team from Palma again joined thanks to a goal from Rober in the 35th minute, allowing the 2-1. Again marked Las Palmas, who distanced himself by establishing 3-1 through a goal from Sergio Araujo shortly before the end, specifically in 45. After this, the first period ended with a score of 3-1.

In the second half luck came for Las Palmas, who put more land in between with a new goal from Rober at 57 minutes. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the premises through a hat-trick of Rober at 88 minutes to establish 5-1 for the Palms. After a new play, the score of the Palmense team increased, which distanced itself through a goal of Ariday cabrera just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, concluding the confrontation with a result of 6-1 in the light.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Palms they entered from the bench Alex Diez, Fabio Gonzalez, Eduardo Espiau, Ariday cabrera and Kirian rodriguez replacing Alvaro Lemos, Oscar Clemente, Sergio Araujo, Maikel Mesa and Jesse, while changes by the Lugo They were Gerard Valentine, Cristian Herrera, Carlos Pita, Borja Dominguez and Luis Castro, which entered through Xavi Torres, Arvin appiah, Chris Ramos, Manu Barreiro and Hugo Rama.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Alvaro Lemos and Maikel Mesa and by the Lugo admonished Luis Ruiz and Carlos Pita.

With this brilliant display Las Palmas it rises to 43 points in the Second Division and remains in ninth place in the standings. For his part, Lugo remains with 36 points with which he faced this thirty-second day.

On the following day, the two teams will play in their stadium. The team from Palma will face the Majorca and, for his part, the Lugo will do it against him Malaga.

Data sheetLas Palmas:Alvaro Valles, Álvaro Lemos (Álex Díez, min.61), Eric Curbelo, Alex Suarez, Benito Ramírez, Sergio Ruiz, Rober, Maikel Mesa (Ariday Cabrera, min.72), Sergio Araujo (Eduardo Espiau, min.71), Jesé (Kirian Rodriguez, min.82) and Oscar Clemente (Fabio González, min.61)Lugo:Ander Cantero, Eduard Campabadal, Diego Alende, Pedro Lopez, Luis Ruiz, Hugo Rama (Luis Castro, min.82), Juanpe, Xavi Torres (Gerard Valentín, min.57), Arvin Appiah (Cristian Herrera, min.57), Manu Barreiro (Borja Domínguez, min.68) and Chris Ramos (Carlos Pita, min.57)Stadium:Gran canariaGoals:Juanpe (0-1, min. 5), Jesé (1-1, min. 13), Rober (2-1, min. 35), Sergio Araujo (3-1, min. 45), Rober (4-1 , min. 57), Rober (5-1, min. 88) and Ariday Cabrera (6-1, min. 90)