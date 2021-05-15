Las Palmas receives Real Zaragoza

05/14/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-ninth day of the Second Division will be played, which will face the Palms and to Saragossa in the Gran Canaria Stadium.

The palms reaches the thirty-ninth meeting with the intention of improving their numbers in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against him Alcorcón in his last game. In addition, the locals have won 12 of the 38 matches played so far with a figure of 42 goals in favor and 48 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Real Zaragoza achieved a zero draw against the Spanish, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the The palms. Before this match, the Real Zaragoza they had won in 11 of the 38 games played in the Second Division this season, with 31 goals for and 36 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, The palms He has achieved a balance of 10 victories, four defeats and five draws in 19 games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Real Zaragoza has a balance of three victories, 12 defeats and four draws in 19 games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of The palms to try and break the statistics.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of The palms and the results are three defeats and three draws for the locals. In turn, the visiting squad accumulates two games in a row without losing away from home. Palms. The last time they played the Palms and the Saragossa In this competition it was in September 2020 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that between The palms and the Real Zaragoza there is a difference of six points. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with 50 points in the standings. For his part, Real Zaragoza it has 44 points and occupies the fifteenth position in the classification.