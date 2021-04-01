Las Palmas – Mallorca de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

03/31/2021 at 9:12 PM CEST

LaLiga Smartbank it’s being absolutely heartbreaking. Thus, we arrived at this day 33 with crazy results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while their other three pursuers also maintain strong hopes of fighting for direct promotion positions against any missteps of the enemy. Given these circumstances this day will face the Las Palmas against Mallorca at the Gran Canaria Stadium, in the island city.

The local complex is located in the thirteenth position with 40 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the second place, with 61 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Sunday, April 4 at 8:30 p.m.. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms.