Las Palmas de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021

On at 14:37 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Saturday the meeting between the Spanish and the The palms, scheduled to function in the RCDE Stadium.

Thus, the squad led by Vicente Moreno will attend the game after registering a draw with Almería (1-1), a victory against Leganés (2-1), a conquest over Albacete (3-0) and a conquest against Fuenlabrada (4-0). Thus, they are located in the rank number 1 of the classification, where they are found with 71 points and +36 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Pepe Mel is positioned in the eleventh place of the classification, adding 46 points and -4 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Malaga (1-1), a draw with Oviedo (0-0), a draw with Mallorca (1-1) and a victory over Lugo (6-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Spanish and the The palms of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 6:15 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga Y Movistar Let’s go.