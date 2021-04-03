Las Palmas C receives Union Puerto

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The palms receives this Saturday at 19:00 the visit of the Union Port in it Gran Canaria Stadium Annex during their fourteenth meeting in the First Phase of the Third Division.

Regarding the visiting team, the Union Port he won his last two matches of the competition against him San fernando in his stadium and the Union Viera out of his field, 3-1 and 1-3 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Las Palmas C. Before this match, the Union Port they had won in five of the 15 matches played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 21 goals for and 26 against.

Paying attention to performance as a home team, Las Palmas C they have won four times, lost twice and drawn once in seven games played so far, which seems to indicate that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Union Port they have won once and been beaten five times in their seven games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of Las Palmas C and the balance is a victory and a draw for the local team. In addition, the home team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against Union Port. The last time they played The palms and the Union Port in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the standings by six points in favor of Las Palmas C. The team of Jony Gonzalez he ranks fourth with 24 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Union Port, is in sixth position with 18 points.