Las Palmas C and Arucas divide the points after their draw to one

03/27/2021 at 4:20 PM CET

The palms and the Arucas tied to one in the duel played this Saturday in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex. Las Palmas C came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning at home by a score of 4-2 at Union Viera. Regarding the visiting team, the Arucas lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Villa Santa Brígida. After the result obtained, the Gran Canaria team is third after the end of the match, while the Arucas is tenth.

The match started favorably for Las Palmas C, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Ortega, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

The second period started in a positive way for the Aruquense team, who equalized the game by means of a goal from eleven meters from Pipo at 53 minutes, thus ending the duel with a final score of 1-1.

With this tie, Las Palmas C it was placed in the third position of the table with 20 points, in place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, Arucas with this point he remained in tenth position with seven points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF at the end of the game.

The next commitment of the First Phase of Third Division to Las Palmas C is against him Great Tarajal, Meanwhile he Arucas will face the Lanzarote.

Data sheetLas Palmas C:García, Ortega (Isidro López, min.60), Velazquez, Ian (Ojeda, min.60), Abreu, Isaac, Perez, Yeray (Idafe, min.60), Pipo, Joaquin and GalvánArucas:Puga, Carnevali, Juan Carlos, Ubay Luzardo, Ruymán, Nauzet Alemán, Santi, Jonay Futre, Romario, Pipo and CarmeloStadium:Gran Canaria Stadium AnnexGoals:Ortega (1-0, min. 44) and Pipo (1-1, min. 53)