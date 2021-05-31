Las Palmas beats Logroñés 0-1

05/30/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Logroñés and the Palms they met in the last match of the Second Division, which ended with a score of 0-1. The Logroñés came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Almeria by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, Las Palmas He came from beating 3-2 in his stadium at Albacete in the last game held. After the match held this Sunday the local team remained in twentieth place, while Las Palmas he is ninth at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for Las Palmas, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ariday cabrera in minute 74, concluding the confrontation with the score of 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Logroñés jumped off the bench David gomez gomez, Leonardo Ruiz, Mateusz bogusz, Ruben Martinez Y Ousama Siddiki replacing Damien, Elder brother, Dani Pacheco, Paulino De La Fuente Gómez Y Enrique Clemente, while the changes of the visiting team were Alex Diez, Jesse, Ariday cabrera, Clemente Mues Y Saul coco, who jumped into the field for Sergi Cardona, Eduardo Espiau, Rafa Mujica, Juan Fernandez Santiago Y Eric Curbelo.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two for Inaki Saenz Arenzana Y Lander Olaetxea, of the local team and four for Eric Curbelo, Sergi Cardona, Maikel Mesa Y Juan Fernandez Santiago, of the visiting team.

Thanks to this victory that ended the Second Division, the team of Pepe Mel stayed in ninth position with 56 points after finishing the match and those of Sergio Rodriguez Martinez they occupied the twentieth place with 44 points, in relegation place to Second B.

Data sheetLogroñés:Alex Dominguez, Álvaro Lemos, Tomas Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Sergi Cardona, Juan Fernandez Santiago, Kirian Rodriguez, Sergio Ruiz, Maikel Mesa, Eduardo Espiau and Rafa MujicaLas Palmas:Santamaría, Unai Medina, Enrique Clemente, Álex Pérez, Inaki Saenz Arenzana, Paulino De la Fuente Gómez, Lander Olaetxea, Damián, Andy, Dani Pacheco and NanoStadium:Las Gaunas StadiumGoals:Ariday Cabrera (0-1, min. 74)