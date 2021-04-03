Las Palmas At. wins 3-1 at Lorca Deportiva and takes all three points

04/03/2021 at 3:17 PM CEST

The palms won at home 3-1 their first match of the Second Phase of Second B played this Saturday in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex. After the result obtained, the Gran Canaria team is second with 24 points and the Sports Lorca eighth with nine points in the locker after the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Of the pine in the 38th minute. The Gran Canaria team scored again, distancing itself by making it 2-0 by means of a goal from Simon shortly before the end, specifically in 47, thus ending the first period with the result of 2-0.

In the second half luck came for him Sports Lorca, who cut distances on the scoreboard with a Gondra at 61 minutes. Increased differences Las Palmas At. through a second goal from Of the pine in minute 79. Finally, the match ended with a 3-1 score.

In the chapter on changes, The palms from Juan Manuel Rodriguez relieved Simon, Carmona, Ale ojeda, Elejalde and Pau Miguélez by Pol, David Vicente, Yeray, Siverio and Juan Fernandez, while the technician of the Sports Lorca, Juanjo Asensio, ordered the entry of Alex Melgar to supply Coast.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: three yellow cards to the The palms, specifically to Carmona, Juan Rodriguez and Pau Miguélez and three to Sports Lorca (Cristhian Britos, Emilio Iglesias and Highlander). Also, there was a red card to Cristhian Britos (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

With this result, The palms he gets 24 points and the Sports Lorca with nine points.

On the second day, Las Palmas At. will play against him Yeclano Deportivo away from home, while the Sports Lorca will play his match against him Marine at home.

Data sheetLas Palmas At .:Puig, David Vicente (Carmona, min.46), Cardona, Juan Rodriguez, Dani Martin, Pol (Simon, min.34), Diego, Yeray (Ale Ojeda, min.74), Del Pino, Juan Fernandez (Pau Miguélez, min.85) and Siverio (Elejalde, min.74)Sports Lorca:Carlos Molina, Garrido, Costa (Álex Melgar, min. 80), Sergio, Emilio Iglesias, Cristhian Britos, Serrano, Gondra, Mustafá, Marconato and CarrascoStadium:Gran Canaria Stadium AnnexGoals:Del Pino (1-0, min. 38), Simon (2-0, min. 47), Gondra (2-1, min. 61) and Del Pino (3-1, min. 79)