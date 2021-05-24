Las Palmas At. and Recreativo Granada draw goalless at the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex (0-0)

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The palms and the Recreativo Granada ended their participation in the Second Phase of Second B drawing 0-0 this Sunday in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex. Las Palmas At. He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against The ejido away from home (1-3) and the other in front of Yeclano Deportivo in his fiefdom (4-2). For his part, Recreativo Granada won their last match in the tournament 1-0 at home against the Recreational. With this result, the local team was left with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Recreativo Granada ranked third at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second part both The palms and the Recreativo Granada They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Recreativo Granada gave entrance to Dani plomer, Alvaro Bravo, Raul Martinez, Mario Gonzalez Y Brau for Echu, Migue, Nuha, Aranda Y Alberto Lopez and on the part of The palms it was replaced Elejalde Y Ale ojeda for Siverio Y Juan Fernandez.

With this result, both teams are left with 35 points in the Second Phase of Second B.

Data sheetLas Palmas At .:Puig, Juan Rodriguez, Dani Martin, Cardona, David Vicente, Simon, Sato, Saúl Coco, Siverio (Elejalde, min.73), Del Pino and Juan Fernandez (Ale Ojeda, min.88)Recreativo Granada:Joao Costa, Bruno Morais, Torrente, Montoro, Fobi, Alberto López (Brau, min.88), Isma Ruiz, Aranda (Mario González, min.88), Migue (Álvaro Bravo, min.82), Echu (Dani Plomer, min.70) and Nuha (Raúl Martínez, min.82)Stadium:Gran Canaria Stadium AnnexGoals:0-0