Las Palmas and Mallorca share the points and draw 1-1

04/04/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The Palms and the Majorca tied to one in the match held this Sunday in the Gran canaria. The palms He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 6-1 at Lugo. On the visitors’ side, the Majorca came from beating 1-0 at home at Leganes in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Palmense team is eleventh after the end of the match, while the Majorca is second.

The match started in a positive way for the Mallorcan team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Amath ndiaye in minute 14. The local team tied thanks to a goal from Sergio Araujo shortly before the end, specifically in 47, concluding the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The coach of the Palms gave entrance to Pejino and Kirian rodriguez by Oscar Clemente and Rober, Meanwhile he Majorca gave the green light to Iddrisu Baba, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Joan Tailor, Abdon and Jordi Mboula, which came to replace Aleksandar Sedlar, Alvaro Gimenez, Brian Cufre, Amath ndiaye and Antonio Sanchez.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Majorca (Aleksandar Sedlar, Murilo and Brian Cufre), while the home team did not see any.

After this tie at the end of the match, The palms it was located in the eleventh position of the table with 44 points. For his part, Majorca with this point he got the second place with 65 points, in a position of direct promotion to the First Division, at the end of the game.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Real Oviedo, Meanwhile he Majorca will play against him Lugo.

Data sheetLas Palmas:Manolo Reina, Fran Gámez, Martín Valjent, Franco Russo, Brian Cufre, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodríguez, Aleksandar Sedlar, Salva Sevilla, Amath Ndiaye, Álvaro Giménez and MuriloMajorca:Alvaro Valles, Álvaro Lemos, Alex Suarez, Eric Curbelo, Benito Ramírez, Oscar Clemente, Sergio Ruiz, Maikel Mesa, Rober, Sergio Araujo and JeséStadium:Gran canariaGoals:Amath Ndiaye (0-1, min. 14) and Sergio Araujo (1-1, min. 47)