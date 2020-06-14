Las Lavanderas will have a miniseries and they already have producers | Instagram

What the fans of Las Lavanderas so much expected is yet to come after the tremendous controversy It was unleashed and it is known that two producers were already in search of the locations.

The businessman Felipe Silva signed a pre-contract to make the series of these characters starring Karla Luna and Karla Panini.

So the controversy surrounding Las Lavanderas apparently is far from finish when this miniseries starts.

Felipe Silva recently surprised the media with strong statements against Panini claiming to have given him a large amount of money the comedian to have sex with her.

But although Karla Panini denied Felipe Silva’s version, he assures that both are totally liars.

For this new series, the experiences of Las Lavanderas, so we can learn more about his personal life and the safest.

Silva revealed that he signed a pre-contract with the family of Karla Luna and together with Telemundo they will bring to television the series of these fun « comadres«

They haven’t revealed the cast Neither the name of the same, but it is said that Fabiola Martínez (invited on the initiative of Felipe Silva), as well as Alejandra Rivera and « El JJ », have already been confirmed.

And a person very close to Felipe Silva assures that the businessman has already contacted two producers with whom you are looking for locations in cities like Guadalajara, Mazatlán and Tijuana.

However, unfortunately they had to stop the process due to the virus that has been unleashed for a few months and it is expected that when things calm down they will resume production.

They estimate that the date to start the recording in the cities mentioned above be in August, so they hope it can be released for the next month of December while things are going well.