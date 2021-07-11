Las Heras silver in 5,000 meters, Sotero bronze in disc

07/10/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

.

Barcelona’s Aarón Las Heras won the silver medal this Saturday in the 5,000-meter final of the U23 Europeans from Tallinn with a time of 13: 43.14, five seconds behind the champion, the German Mohamed Mohumed (13: 38.69), and the canary Yasiel Sotero a bronze in discus with a shot of 58.07.

Las Heras, who two years ago was continental U-20 champion of the same test, entered the cut of four that was formed in the middle of the race, then did not go to the change of the German, and in the last lap he left behind Baldvin Magnusson , third with an Icelandic record (13: 45.00).

In the same race – the final was played in two series – the Spanish Antonio López and Diego Bravo finished in 13th and 14th places with respective marks of 14: 42.07 and 15: 04.66.

The Canarian Yasiel Sotero, who was the European U-18 and U-20 champion, put the eleventh medal for the Spanish harvest with a bronze U-23 as a result of a 58.07 shot in the final of the discus, dominated by the Slovenian Kristjan Ceh with 67.48, a championship record.